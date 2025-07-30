Nature has a mysterious was of surprising us, and a few things in the world that are visually appealing. One such thing, the cotton candy coloured pink lakes, look like something straight out of a fantasy world. Often formed by the presence of algae, salt concentration, or certain microorganisms, these lakes are rare, mesmerising, and photogenic. If you love offbeat travel, these 6 jaw-dropping pink lakes need to be on your bucket list.

1. Lake Hillier, Australia

(Image Source: Twitter/@Science_Academy)

Lake Hillier, located on Middle Island in Western Australia, has a striking bubblegum pink hue. This permanent hue is visible even from air and is thought to come from the interaction between salt-loving algae and halobacteria. The water of the lake remains pink even when it is bottled, making it a truly fascinating lake. Despite the surreal appearance of the lake, it is considered to be safe. But, swimming here is not permitted due to conservation efforts. Set against lush greenery and the deep blue of the Southern Ocean, this lake is inaccessible by car but can be admired by air tours or cruise pass-bys.

2. Lake Retba, Senegal

(Image Source: Twitter/@Panangelus)

Located just northeast of Dakar, Lake Retba is also known as Lac Rose. The pink hue of this lake in Senegal becomes especially vivid during the dry season when the water evaporates and salt concentration increases. The unusual pink colour is caused by Dunaliella salina, an algae. The harvesting culture, where locals collect salt from the lake floor and coat their skin in shea butter, is what makes Lake Retba even more intriguing. Tourists can float in the lake effortlessly due to the high salinity, creating an unforgettable experience.

3. Las Coloradas, Mexico

(Image Source: Twitter/@mexdesconocido)

Las Coloradas is a collection of salt evaporation ponds that are hidden within the Yucatan Peninsula. The colour of the water here depends on the season and the angle of sunlight, ranging from pastel pink to fiery rose. There are designated paths in this location from where tourists can witness this unusual site in Mexico, as swimming is prohibited. Flamingos often frequent the area, adding to the magical ambiance. A trip to Las Coloradas can be perfectly paired with a visit to the nearby mangroves and biosphere reserve of Río Lagartos, making it a full day eco-adventure.

4. Salina de Torrevieja, Spain

(Image Source: Twitter/@CultureTrip)

In the Alicante province of Spain lies Salina de Torrevieja, a natural pink lagoon that forms part of a protected natural park. It has a distinct pink hue that's caused due to the presence of micro-algae and high salt content. This pink lake is easily accessible ad offers a mix of beauty and health. The mineral-rich waters and mud are believed to have therapeutic properties, especially for skin and joint conditions. Though swimming is technically not allowed, many visitors enjoy dipping their feet or applying the mud to their skin.

5. Lake Masazir, Azerbaijan

(Image Source: Twitter/@ExperienceAZE)

Just a few kilometres away from Azerbaijan's capital Baku, lie Lake Masazir. This saline lake changes colour from light pink to reddish hues depending on the season. The lake contains high levels of chloride and sulphate which makes it a salt production site as well. The pink hue becomes even more deep during the summer season, when the salt concentration peaks. It's a relatively lesser-known pink late and is untouched by mass tourism. Visiting this destination situated in Azerbaijan can give you an opportunity to experience the raw beauty of this place.

6. Hutt Lagoon, Australia

(Image Source: Twitter/@WestAustralia)

Hutt Lagoon, located near the coastal town of Port Gregory, is another marvel of Australia. The pink lake stretches over 70 square kilometres and changes colour from red to pink to lilac. The vivid volour is attributed to the presence of Dunaliella salina and carotenoid-producing algae. Hutt Lagoon is easily accessible for tourists and is ideal for road trips along Australia's Coral Coast. Its proximity to the ocean, along with the bright blue skies and pink waters, makes for a surreal visual, that attracts tourists from different countries.