7 Stunning Stepwells In Delhi That Reveal The City’s Forgotten Heritage

Delhi is often celebrated to its grand monuments and bustling bazaars, but hidden within the city's layers are architectural marvels that many travellers overlook, its ancient stepwells. These baolis once served as lifelines, offering water, community spaces, and shelter from the harsh summer heat. Today, they stand as hauntingly beautiful remnants of medieval engineering and Indo-Islamic craftsmanship.

Delhi's stepwells offer a rare chance to step back in time and experience the city’s forgotten water heritage.

ALSO READ: Looking Back 2025: 10 Most Searched Travel Destinations That Defined India’s Travel Trends

1. Agrasen Ki Baoli

(Image Source: Twitter/@antika_roy)

Located on Hailey Road near Connaught Place, Agrasen Ki Baoli is arguably the most famous stepwell in Delhi and a must-visit for every traveller. It's believed to have been originally built by the legendary king Agrasen and rebuilt during the Tughlaq or Lodi era. This baoli is a stunning mix of mythology and medieval architecture. It's deep, symmetrical steps, 103 in total, lead down to a once-water-filled chamber, creating a dramatic visual perspective that attracts historians, tourists, and photographers alike. The stepwell is known for its three levels of arched niches, giving it a haunting beauty, especially in the softer evening light. Its central location makes it easily accessible, and its atmospheric setting makes it one of the best places in Delhi.

2. Hazrat Nizamuddin Baoli

(Image Source: Twitter/@kamlesm)

Built in 1321–22 by Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, this baoli is one of Delhi’s oldest and most spiritually significant water bodies. Located inside the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah complex, the stepwell still holds water that is considered sacred by devotees. Its construction was a major event in Delhi’s medieval history because it sparked a symbolic rivalry between the saint and Sultan Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq, who opposed the project. The baoli was built using traditional methods with the involvement of the local community. Even today, its water level naturally rises due to underground springs. The structure features stone steps, pillared platforms, and simple yet powerful Sufi-influenced architectural elements.

3. Rajon Ki Baoli

(Image Source: Twitter/@DelhiKaravan)

Nestled inside Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Rajon Ki Baoli is one of Delhi’s most beautiful and best-preserved stepwells. Built during the reign of Sikandar Lodi in the early 16th century, the baoli was named after the “Rajon," a group of masons who once lived nearby. What sets this baoli apart is its intricate architectural style. The stepwell features a rectangular layout with four levels of descending stone steps and exquisitely carved pillars and arches. The adjoining mosque and hammam add to its charm, making the area feel like a self-contained medieval settlement. For anyone exploring Mehrauli or Qutub Minar, this stepwell is an unmissable stop full of history, beauty, and calm.

4. Feroz Shah Kotla Baoli

(Image Source: Instagram/@thedelhipedia)

Located inside the Feroz Shah Kotla complex near Delhi Gate, this 14th-century baoli was constructed during the reign of Sultan Feroz Shah Tughlaq. The stepwell once served the residents of the fortified city of Firozabad, one of Delhi’s historical capitals. Unlike symmetrical baolis, this one is circular, a rare design in Delhi. Surrounded by medieval ruins and the famous Ashokan pillar, the baoli was once filled with clean water that sustained the citadel. Today, the structure is fenced for safety, but visitors can still view its depth and engineering from above. The combination of royal structures, ancient stonework, and haunting ruins make Feroz Shah Kotla Baoli an atmospheric experience.

5. Tughlaqabad Baoli

(Image Source: Facebook/@Outlookindia)

Within the massive, abandoned fort of Tughlaqabad lies a neglected yet fascinating baoli built during the rule of Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq in the 14th century. The fort itself is known for its rugged, powerful architecture, and the baoli matches this aesthetic with thick stone embankments and a functional design intended to support a large garrison. Unlike ornamental stepwells, Tughlaqabad’s baoli reflects a military purpose, a reservoir collecting and storing rainwater for the fort’s inhabitants. hough partially damaged, the steep rock-cut steps and the baoli’s strategic placement within the fort tell a story of engineering adapted to defence and survival.

6. Loharheri Baoli

(Image Source: Twitter/@My_Dwarka)

One of Delhi’s least-known baolis, Loharheri Baoli is located in Dwarka and is believed to date back to the Tughlaq era. While not as ornate as other stepwells, it holds immense archaeological value and showcases the region’s disappearing water-conservation heritage. The baoli features three descending levels with simple yet sturdy stonework, indicating its utilitarian purpose for the local settlement. The rectangular design and deep chamber show how communities depended on such structures for daily needs. Although not fully restored, Loharheri Baoli is a reminder of how water shaped Delhi’s early habitation patterns and the importance of preserving lesser-known heritage sites.

7. Gandhak Ki Baoli

(Image Source: Twitter/@greedybackpack)

Gandhak Ki Baoli, located in the heart of Mehrauli, is one of Delhi’s oldest and most atmospheric stepwells. Built during the Sultanate era by Iltutmish in the 13th century, this baoli was originally constructed to provide water to local residents and travellers. Its name “Gandhak” comes from the mild sulphur-like smell that once emanated from its waters due to the natural springs below. The structure features five levels of steps descending into the earth, flanked by thick stone walls that carry the simplicity and strength of early Indo-Islamic architecture.