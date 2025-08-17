Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
These 5 Countries Have Nights That Last For Months – A Rare Travel Phenomenon

These 5 Countries Have Nights That Last For Months – A Rare Travel Phenomenon

Did you know there are countries where the sun disappears for months, leaving only endless night? Explore 5 places on Earth where nights stretch for months and life takes a dramatic turn.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 11:22 AM (IST)
Imagine living in a place where the sun disappears for weeks, and sometimes even for months. This is a rare phenomenon, known as the Polar Night. It happens in certain regions near the Artic Circle. Life continues in these places despite the absence of sunlight, with locals adapting in fascinating ways. Travellers who visit during this time witness a surreal world illuminated only by moonlight, stars, and the magical glow of the Northern Lights.

Here are five countries where night lasts longer than a month, making them some of the most extraordinary destinations on Earth.

1. Norway

(Image Source: Twitter/@BluesignV)
(Image Source: Twitter/@BluesignV)

Norway is famous not only for its summer "midnight sun" but also for its long winter nights. In towns like Tromso, the Polar Night lasts from late November to mid-January. Here, during this time, the sun doesn't rise above the horizon at all and creates weeks of darkness. Instead of being gloomy, the nights are often illuminated by the stunning Aurora Borealis, turning the skies into a canvas of green and purple light. Locals enjoy this time with festivals, cosy cafes, and winter sports which makes it one of the most magical times to visit. For travellers, the Polar Night offers a chance to see nature at its most dramatic, where night feels like stepping into another world.

2. Iceland

(Image Source: Twitter/@Palljokull)
(Image Source: Twitter/@Palljokull)

In Iceland, the Polar Night is an amazing and surreal experience. Especially in towns located near the Arctic Circle, the sun barely peels over the horizon from late November through January. It creates a dreamlike twilight that lasts for hours. What makes Iceland special is the contrast, endless nights lit by natural wonders like the Northern Lights and volcanic landscapes glowing with geothermal activity. Reykjavik and northern towns come alive with cultural events, music, and hot springs that offer warmth against the frozen darkness.

3. Finland

(Image Source: Twitter/@B_Ubiquitous)
(Image Source: Twitter/@B_Ubiquitous)

In Finnish Lapland, winter nights can last for nearly two months. This occurs, especially from December to January, in the northernmost town of Utsjoki. Here, the sun remains hidden below the horizon, leaving the region in continuous darkness. nstead of seeing this as a hardship, the Finns celebrate the season with traditions like reindeer sleigh rides, sauna rituals, and vibrant winter festivals. The endless night is also the best time to spot the Aurora Borealis, which dances across the frozen skies more vividly than anywhere else. Lapland’s long nights offer a unique chance to embrace silence, adventure, and the magic of winter in its purest form.

4. Russia

 

(Image Source: Twitter/@temsu_walling)
(Image Source: Twitter/@temsu_walling)

Russia's Murmansk is one of the largest cities in the world where Polar Nights is a reality. Located above the Arctic Circle, this phenomenon occurs here from December to mid-January. The sun never rises here during this time, leaving the city in near-total darkness for about 40 days. Despite this, Murmansk is far from lifeless. The city thrives with winter activities, colourful festivals, and cultural events that make the most of the season. What makes Murmansk fascinating is how urban life continues uninterrupted despite the absence of daylight. Streetlights and neon signs illuminate the city, while the Arctic sky often lights up with auroras.

5. Alaska

(Image Source: Twitter/@SPACEdotcom)
(Image Source: Twitter/@SPACEdotcom)

In the northernmost town of Alaska, known as Utqiagvik, the sun sets in late November and does not rise again until mid-January. That’s about 65 days of continuous night. The Polar Night here creates an otherworldly atmosphere, with the community relying on strong traditions and resilience to get through the season. Despite the harsh conditions, the local culture thrives, with indigenous traditions, storytelling, and community spirit keeping the darkness at bay.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 17 Aug 2025 11:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Countries Where Night Lasts For Months Places With Polar Night
Photo Gallery

