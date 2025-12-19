Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleThe Lifestyle Glow-Up: Small Changes That Instantly Elevate Everyday Living

The Lifestyle Glow-Up: Small Changes That Instantly Elevate Everyday Living

This lifestyle glow-up isn’t about a makeover, but small daily changes. Improve your mornings, practice mindful self-care, and find more satisfaction in everyday routines.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 08:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Ridhima Kansal)

This lifestyle glow-up is not about getting a makeover or doing more than a few minor tweaks to your day to day routine. Increasing your appreciation and the satisfaction you receive from your daily routine does some from improving your mornings, and actively engaging in better self care. 

ALSO READ: Why Joint Pain Worsens In Winter: Know The Science Behind Cold-Weather Stiffness

Begin Your Day With a Calm Morning Ritual

Starting the day on a positive note is the key to maintaining positive momentum throughout the day. Try dropping the phone and starting with a short self-warm-up. This can be a gentle stretch, a glass of warm water, or spending a few minutes writing things down. This practice, can create equilibrium to help you navigate your day with less stress.

Refresh Your Living Space With Small Upgrades

Improving the quality of your living space does not require any significant and expensive changes. For example, when moving to new a new space, you can spend some time to declutter. You can also shift furniture to better arrange the layout or introduce new decorative pieces around the space. These changes may include decorative throw blankets and lighting, which not only contribute to the decor but also positively uplift a space.

Use Aromatherapy To Elevate Everyday Moments

Life usually involves micro grade wellness disciplines, and one discipline is aromatherapy. Weaker mind and spirit is one of the things that can be helped by adding certain aromas to the air. Relaxation can be achieved through lavender and chamomile. For a calming, spa-like atmosphere, we recommend sandalwood and eucalyptus. Scents that provide comfort and mindfulness blended together to any given moment makes it that much more pleasant and spa-like.

Easy Aromatherapy Applications You Can Adopt

There isn't a significant amount of work needed to your routine to reap aromatherapy's benefits if you use a diffuser while performing your normal work duties. You can keep a diluted roll-on to use for a quick mental boost whenever you feel the need. You can also place a few drops of lavender oil for better quality sleep. You can transform most daily rituals into calming ones using scented candles, aroma mists, and essential oils in hot baths.

Upgrade Self-Care Without Adding Pressure

Many of us believe that for self-care to be effective, it must be complicated. Self-care can be effective and simplified. Self-care can be interreupted, and you can be pulled away from screens to enjoy long, focused periods of deep breathing and stretching. Skin-care products that are gentle plus thorough hydration are the  big lifts.

Dress With Intention, Even On Ordinary Days

Clothing has the ability to change our mindset. Confident is the goal and it's acheived by wearing clothing that FEELS GOOD and in SOFT and FLATTERING colors. Having an intentional outfit planned ahead of time promotes self-respect and discipline, even from the comfort of home. 

Declutter Your Digital Space

Good lifestyle changes should include the digital sphere as well. The positive changes in your lifestyle should also be reflected in the digital space as well. Decluttering your email, organizing your phone, and turning off unnecessary notifications can reduce mental stress and create a tranquil digital space.

End The Day With Gratitude And Stillness

Your overall well-being needs you to wind down the day right. End the day without screens and go through some reflection, mindfulness, and gratitude. This will get you a good night of sleep, as well of more contentment overall after a long day.

With enough time and enough focus on the smaller changes, you will begin to feel as though everyday living is more aligned with your goals. The ultimate self-improvement comes down to intentionality, as well, in the choice of habits, spaces, and routines that you decide to implement in order to improve your overall well-being. These subtle changes will help you begin to create a lifestyle that is as fulfilling as one would imagine.

Ridhima Kansal is the Director of Rosemoore

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article has been shared by experts, and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 08:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mindful Living Self-care Tips Daily Routine Habits Morning Routine Improvement Healthy Lifestyle Changes
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Visa Services Hit As Protests Erupt In Bangladesh, India Raises Alarm Over Mission Security
Visa Services Hit As Protests Erupt In Bangladesh, India Raises Alarm Over Mission Security
World
Islamic State Calls Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting ‘Matter Of Pride’
Islamic State Calls Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting ‘Matter Of Pride’
Cities
Long Queues, Vehicles Turned Away, Fines Issued As Delhi Enforces ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Rule
Long Queues, Vehicles Turned Away, Fines Issued As Delhi Enforces ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Rule
India
Bills Torn, Tempers Flare: Lok Sabha Clears G RAM G Bill, Replacing MGNREGA After Stormy Debate
Bills Torn, Tempers Flare: Lok Sabha Clears G RAM G Bill, Replacing MGNREGA After Stormy Debate
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Bars Entry of Non-BS6 Vehicles from Other States, Border Checks Tightened Amid Severe Pollution
VB-G RAM G Bill: Parliament Uproar Over VBG Ram-G Bill, Kharge Says Removing Gandhi’s Name Won’t End Corruption
India-Oman Relations: PM Narendra Modi in Oman, to Address Indian Community in Muscat During Two-Day Visit
Breaking: Delhi Pollution Crackdown Tightens Under GRAP-4, Even VIP Vehicles Fined as Smog Deepens
Breaking: Delhi Police Bust ₹16 Crore Cyber Fraud Racket, Accused Arrested Across Multiple States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget