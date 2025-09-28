Shardiya Navratri 2025: 8 Skincare And Makeup Mistakes That Can Ruin Your Garba Night

Shardiya Navratri 2025 is here, and it comes nine nights of devotion, dazzling outfits, and of course, the energy-packed Garba nights. For many, these evenings are the highlight of the festival, when tradition and glamour merge seamlessly. But amidst the excitement of choosing the perfect chaniya choli, statement jewellery, and vibrant makeup looks, one crucial factor often gets overlook, your skincare and makeup routine.

Dancing for hours under bright lights, sweating in crowded pandals, and constant touch-ups can wreak havoc on your skin and makeup if you aren't careful. From breakouts to smudged eyeliner, the wrong choices can ruin your festive glow totally.

Here are 8 skincare and makeup mistakes you must avoid this Navratri.

ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri 2025: 8 Last-Minute Home Decoration Hacks For A Stunning Festive Ambience

1. Skipping Skin Prep Before Makeup

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

One of the biggest mistakes women make is applying makeup directly without prepping the skin. Festivals demand long hours, and without proper prep, your makeup won't last. Start with a gentle cleanser to remove oil and dirt. After this, use a hydrating and lightweight moisturiser. Make sure you use an oil-free primer to create a smooth base and prevent foundation from sliding off due to sweat. A proper skin prep prevents clogged pores and breakouts after nights of heavy makeup.

2. Overdoing Heavy Foundation Layers

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Many people go overboard with heavy foundations and multiple layers of concealer, in the excitement of looking flawless. Under harsh lights and sweaty Garba grounds, this only leads to cakiness and patchy makeup. Instead of this, opt for a lightweight and breathable foundation of BB cream. Pair it with a concealer only when needed. Always set you base with a translucent powder. Minimal, breathable coverage ensures your skin looks natural, radiant, and fresh all evening.

3. Ignoring Waterproof And Sweat-Proof Products

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

With hours of energetic Garba dancing, sweat is inevitable. If your eyeliner, mascara, or lipstick isn't waterproof, you risk smudging and frequent touch-ups. Always invest in long-lasting and smudge-proof products for Navratri nights. A gel-based waterproof liner, sweat-proof foundation, and transfer-proof lipstick are game changers. Waterproof products not only save you from embarrassing smudges but also reduce the need to constantly rush to the mirror for fixes.

4. Forgetting To Hydrate The Skin

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Navratri prep often means days of rushing between shopping, puja, and celebrations. This leaves little time for skincare. Skipping hydration leads to dull, flaky skin that makes makeup look uneven. Drink plenty of water throughout the day and use a hydrating mist. Sheet masks at night before Garba can give your skin a healthy plumpness. Well-hydrated skin ensures your highlighter pops, your blush blends, and your face carries a natural glow.

5. Neglecting Proper Lip Care

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Bold lip shades like deep reds, pinks, and plums are popular during Navratri, but cracked or chapped lips can ruin the effect. Many forget to exfoliate and moisturise their lips before applying lipsticks. This results in an uneven application. Prep your lips with a gentle lip scrub and follow with a hydrating balm. Choose matte lipsticks with nourishing formulas or creamy matte textures that last long without drying.

6. Using Glitter Without Fixing It Properly

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Nothing says festive glam like glitter, but it can turn into a messy disaster if not applied correctly. Loose glitter often falls on the cheeks, sticks to sweat, and can even get into eyes. Always use a glitter glue or primer before applying glitter shadows or highlighters. Keep the rest of your look subtle so your sparkle stands out without looking overdone. If you want extra drama, choose pressed glitter palettes instead of loose pigments for better control.

7. Skipping Touch-Up Essentials In Your Bag

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Garba nights are long and your makeup won't survive the heat and sweat, without a few touch-ups. Many make the mistake of not carrying essentials, leading to oily patches, faded lipstick, or smudges kajal. Keep a small pouch with blotting papers, compact powder, lipstick, and a mini perfume. A setting spray can also be your saviour. Your touch-up essentials can keep your glow intact for the perfect selfies, even till midnight.

8. Sleeping With Makeup On

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

The biggest skincare crime of all is crashing into bed with your full festive makeup still on. Heavy foundation, glitter, and swear clog your pores overnight, causing breakouts, dullness, and even premature ageing. No matter how tired you are, always remove makeup with a gentle oil cleanser or micellar water. After this, make sure you wash your face with a mild face wash. Finish with a soothing moisturizer or aloe vera gel to let your skin breathe and recover.