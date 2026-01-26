Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleRepublic Day 2026: Complete Guide To Dress Code And Flag Unfurling Rules

Republic Day 2026: Complete Guide To Dress Code And Flag Unfurling Rules

Know the complete guide for Republic Day 2026: parade timings, flag unfurling rules, dress code, and patriotic celebrations to honor India’s Constitution and heroes.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As India gears up to celebrate the 77th Republic Day on 26 January 2026, excitement and patriotic fervor sweep across the nation. From schools and offices to government buildings and Indian missions abroad, the day is marked with flag hoisting, parades, cultural performances, and national pride. This year, the Republic Day celebrations hold special significance as the President of the European Union will attend as the chief guest, coinciding with the India-EU summit, expected to cover discussions on trade, technology, and security.

Republic Day isn’t just about ceremonies; it’s a showcase of India’s democratic spirit, cultural diversity, and national unity. But many people often wonder about the proper dress code, flag etiquette, and the exact sequence of events. Here’s everything you need to know to celebrate in style and follow the rules perfectly.

ALSO READ: India Republic Day 2026: Google Doodle Today Celebrates ISRO's Eminence & Prestige

Republic Day Parade Timings And Flag Ceremony

The main Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi starts at 9:00 AM after the President, Prime Minister, and other dignitaries arrive. However, patriotic citizens begin arriving as early as 5:00 AM to secure front-row seats.

The flag unfurling ceremony is the highlight of the day. While the terms ‘hoisting’ and ‘unfurling’ are often used interchangeably, they are technically different. On Republic Day, the President of India unfurls the National Flag at around 9:00–10:30 AM. Unlike hoisting, where the flag is lifted from the base of the pole, unfurling begins with the flag already positioned at the top and is then spread out fully. This symbolic act celebrates India’s adoption of the Constitution in 1950 and its journey as a sovereign democratic republic.

The ceremony is accompanied by the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, and a 21-gun salute by the Indian Army Regiment of Artillery, followed by the spectacular parade showcasing India’s armed forces, state tableaux, and cultural performances.

Republic Day Dress Code: How To Celebrate With Respect

While there’s no mandatory dress code for citizens attending parades or flag ceremonies, patriotic colors and traditional attire are highly encouraged. Many choose to wear sarees, kurta-pajamas, or dresses in tricolor hues (saffron, white, and green) to honour the occasion. Schools and offices often prescribe uniforms, while government personnel follow formal ceremonial attire.

Attendees should also maintain decorum during the flag unfurling and parade, stand respectfully for the national anthem, and avoid carrying prohibited items inside Kartavya Path or other official venues.

Why Flag Unfurling Is Significant 

Understanding the difference between hoisting and unfurling helps deepen your appreciation of Republic Day. While Independence Day celebrates freedom with flag hoisting, Republic Day marks sovereignty and constitutional pride with unfurling. The ceremonial distinction reflects India’s journey from colonial rule to a democratic republic, making the flag unfurling a symbol of national unity, honor, and patriotic responsibility.

From spectacular parades to heartfelt flag unfurling ceremonies, Republic Day is an opportunity to honor India’s Constitution, remember our heroes, and embrace the spirit of a self-reliant nation. Whether attending in person or celebrating from home, following flag etiquette and wearing respectful attire ensures a memorable and patriotic experience.

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path begin?

The main Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi commences at 9:00 AM after the arrival of the President, Prime Minister, and other dignitaries.

What is the difference between flag hoisting and flag unfurling on Republic Day?

On Republic Day, the President unfurls the National Flag, which means it's already at the top and then spread out. Hoisting involves lifting the flag from the base of the pole.

Is there a specific dress code for Republic Day celebrations?

There is no mandatory dress code, but patriotic colors and traditional attire like sarees or kurta-pajamas are encouraged. Attendees should maintain decorum and stand respectfully for the national anthem.

Who is the chief guest for India's 77th Republic Day celebration?

The President of the European Union will be the chief guest for the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Republic Day Republic Day Flag Hoisting Republic Day 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Honor Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video
Honor Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video
Lifestyle
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
Cities
Delhi Police On High Alert With 30,000 Personnel, AI Surveillance For Republic Day
Delhi Police On High Alert With 30,000 Personnel, AI Surveillance For Republic Day
News
'India Spreading Peace Amid Conflict': President Murmu Reflects On Country's Democratic Journey
'India Spreading Peace Amid Conflict': President Murmu Reflects On Country's Democratic Journey
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Woman alleges food poisoning at 5-star hotel in Delhi’s Barakhamba area
Republic Day: Nitin Nabin Hoists Tricolour at Delhi BJP Office, Seen Saluting Ravan Effigy
Breaking News: Streets turn into battleground after BJP-TMC clash, arson and vandalism reported
Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case
Breaking News: Forensic report in NEET student death triggers political storm in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget