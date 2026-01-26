Republic Day 2026: Complete Guide To Dress Code And Flag Unfurling Rules

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As India gears up to celebrate the 77th Republic Day on 26 January 2026, excitement and patriotic fervor sweep across the nation. From schools and offices to government buildings and Indian missions abroad, the day is marked with flag hoisting, parades, cultural performances, and national pride. This year, the Republic Day celebrations hold special significance as the President of the European Union will attend as the chief guest, coinciding with the India-EU summit, expected to cover discussions on trade, technology, and security.

Republic Day isn’t just about ceremonies; it’s a showcase of India’s democratic spirit, cultural diversity, and national unity. But many people often wonder about the proper dress code, flag etiquette, and the exact sequence of events. Here’s everything you need to know to celebrate in style and follow the rules perfectly.

Republic Day Parade Timings And Flag Ceremony

The main Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi starts at 9:00 AM after the President, Prime Minister, and other dignitaries arrive. However, patriotic citizens begin arriving as early as 5:00 AM to secure front-row seats.

The flag unfurling ceremony is the highlight of the day. While the terms ‘hoisting’ and ‘unfurling’ are often used interchangeably, they are technically different. On Republic Day, the President of India unfurls the National Flag at around 9:00–10:30 AM. Unlike hoisting, where the flag is lifted from the base of the pole, unfurling begins with the flag already positioned at the top and is then spread out fully. This symbolic act celebrates India’s adoption of the Constitution in 1950 and its journey as a sovereign democratic republic.

The ceremony is accompanied by the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, and a 21-gun salute by the Indian Army Regiment of Artillery, followed by the spectacular parade showcasing India’s armed forces, state tableaux, and cultural performances.

Republic Day Dress Code: How To Celebrate With Respect

While there’s no mandatory dress code for citizens attending parades or flag ceremonies, patriotic colors and traditional attire are highly encouraged. Many choose to wear sarees, kurta-pajamas, or dresses in tricolor hues (saffron, white, and green) to honour the occasion. Schools and offices often prescribe uniforms, while government personnel follow formal ceremonial attire.

Attendees should also maintain decorum during the flag unfurling and parade, stand respectfully for the national anthem, and avoid carrying prohibited items inside Kartavya Path or other official venues.

Why Flag Unfurling Is Significant

Understanding the difference between hoisting and unfurling helps deepen your appreciation of Republic Day. While Independence Day celebrates freedom with flag hoisting, Republic Day marks sovereignty and constitutional pride with unfurling. The ceremonial distinction reflects India’s journey from colonial rule to a democratic republic, making the flag unfurling a symbol of national unity, honor, and patriotic responsibility.

From spectacular parades to heartfelt flag unfurling ceremonies, Republic Day is an opportunity to honor India’s Constitution, remember our heroes, and embrace the spirit of a self-reliant nation. Whether attending in person or celebrating from home, following flag etiquette and wearing respectful attire ensures a memorable and patriotic experience.