Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleSouth Side Story 2025 Wraps Up: From Avial To Thaikkudam Bridge, Glimpses From The Event

South Side Story 2025 Wraps Up: From Avial To Thaikkudam Bridge, Glimpses From The Event

RED FM’s South Side Story 2025 in Delhi dazzled with Carnatic, rock, hip-hop, art, and cuisine, uniting 12,000+ fans over two vibrant days.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 05:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The 7th edition of RED FM’s flagship cultural festival, South Side Story, wrapped up in Delhi with an unforgettable two-day celebration of music, food, art, and literature. Held at the KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium, the festival brought together over 12,000 attendees who immersed themselves in the rich cultural spirit of Southern India. 

From classical Carnatic notes to electrifying rock anthems, alongside a 20+ dish Onam Sadhya and curated F&B, the event perfectly blended tradition with contemporary expression.

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan’s Gym Grind Is All The Motivation You Need To Start The Week

Day One: Tradition Meets Modern Expression

The festival opened with a power-packed mix of classical and contemporary performances. TM Krishna’s Carnatic melodies, Job Kurian’s indie flair, and debut acts from Aattam & Bhadra Rajin kept audiences hooked. 

The evening’s standout was Padma Bhushan awardee Shobana, who mesmerised Delhi with her first-ever North India stage performance, a breathtaking blend of Bharatanatyam and cinematic storytelling. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by South Side Story (@southsidestory.fest)

The day ended on a thunderous note with Avial’s Carnatic rock, leaving the crowd energised. Adding to the cultural experience, festival-goers relished a 20+ dish Onam Sadhya.

Literature corners, art showcases, and installations brought depth to the celebration, creating a space where heritage and innovation seamlessly intertwined.

Day Two: Bold Sounds and a Grand Finale

If day one celebrated roots, day two cranked up the energy with edgy performances. The fierce all-women collective Wild Wild Women, the soulful Sooraj Santhosh, and the explosive Thaikkudam Bridge wowed the audience. The much-awaited Raghu Dixit Project closed the festival with its folk-fusion magic, ensuring the finale matched the festival’s electrifying opening.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by South Side Story (@southsidestory.fest)

South Side Story this year transcended being just a music event, becoming a true cultural bridge between South and North India.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 01 Sep 2025 05:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lifestyle
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna Rally
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna: WATCH
World
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
World
Over 800 Killed, 2500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Over 800 Killed, 2500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
India
Bihar SIR Confusion Due To 'Trust Issue', Says SC; Asks Political Parties To 'Activate' Themselves
Bihar SIR Confusion Due To 'Trust Issue', Says SC; Asks Political Parties To 'Activate' Themselves
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget