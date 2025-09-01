South Side Story 2025 Wraps Up: From Avial To Thaikkudam Bridge, Glimpses From The Event

The 7th edition of RED FM’s flagship cultural festival, South Side Story, wrapped up in Delhi with an unforgettable two-day celebration of music, food, art, and literature. Held at the KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium, the festival brought together over 12,000 attendees who immersed themselves in the rich cultural spirit of Southern India.

From classical Carnatic notes to electrifying rock anthems, alongside a 20+ dish Onam Sadhya and curated F&B, the event perfectly blended tradition with contemporary expression.

Day One: Tradition Meets Modern Expression

The festival opened with a power-packed mix of classical and contemporary performances. TM Krishna’s Carnatic melodies, Job Kurian’s indie flair, and debut acts from Aattam & Bhadra Rajin kept audiences hooked.

The evening’s standout was Padma Bhushan awardee Shobana, who mesmerised Delhi with her first-ever North India stage performance, a breathtaking blend of Bharatanatyam and cinematic storytelling.

The day ended on a thunderous note with Avial’s Carnatic rock, leaving the crowd energised. Adding to the cultural experience, festival-goers relished a 20+ dish Onam Sadhya.

Literature corners, art showcases, and installations brought depth to the celebration, creating a space where heritage and innovation seamlessly intertwined.

Day Two: Bold Sounds and a Grand Finale

If day one celebrated roots, day two cranked up the energy with edgy performances. The fierce all-women collective Wild Wild Women, the soulful Sooraj Santhosh, and the explosive Thaikkudam Bridge wowed the audience. The much-awaited Raghu Dixit Project closed the festival with its folk-fusion magic, ensuring the finale matched the festival’s electrifying opening.

South Side Story this year transcended being just a music event, becoming a true cultural bridge between South and North India.