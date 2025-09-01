Shaadi.com User Turns Tables on Scammer, Offers Job In Viral Twist

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyShaadi.com User Turns Tables on Scammer, Offers Job In Viral Twist

A Shaadi.com scammer chasing a Rs 30-lakh target confessed online, but instead of shutting him down, Jasveer Singh shocked everyone by offering a job.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 04:20 PM (IST)
A viral X (formerly Twitter) thread has stunned readers after revealing how a Shaadi.com user outsmarted a scammer who admitted to chasing a Rs 30 lakh target. Instead of blocking the fraudster, the man responded with empathy and even offered him a job. The story was shared by Jasveer Singh (@jasveer10), who had created his Shaadi.com profile as part of a year-long experiment to research scams on matrimonial platforms. See what happened next.

From Matchmaking Chat to Scam Confession

Singh’s experiment started when a profile named “Malti Devi,” a 30-year-old from Delhi, showed interest in him. At first, the exchange looked like regular matrimonial small talk. Soon, however, the tone shifted. “Malti” asked for Singh’s WhatsApp number and claimed she was finding a match for a friend in Singapore.

When Singh pushed back with more questions, the truth came out. The person admitted they were not Malti but a scammer trying to hit a “30 lakh” target. In a rare moment of honesty, they even wrote: “Majboori hai” (I’m forced), before deleting the profile.

A Twist of Empathy

Instead of blocking the scammer, Singh offered them something no one expected: the possibility of a legitimate job. The move struck a chord with readers, many of whom were torn between outrage at the fraud and sympathy for the economic desperation behind it.

Experts note this kind of engagement is a form of “scambaiting”, where individuals converse with fraudsters to expose their methods. Singh’s unusual response highlighted both the risks of matrimonial platforms, despite Shaadi.com boasting 35 lakh verified profiles, and the human realities that drive people into such cons.

The thread has since gone viral, sparking debate about online safety, empathy, and how sometimes kindness can disrupt even the most elaborate scams.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 01 Sep 2025 04:20 PM (IST)
