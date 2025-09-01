Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSoha Ali Khan’s Gym Grind Is All The Motivation You Need To Start The Week

Soha Ali Khan’s Gym Grind Is All The Motivation You Need To Start The Week

Actress Soha Ali Khan shares her fitness journey, celebrating her first unassisted pull-up and experimenting with the viral ghee coffee trend. She continues to inspire fans with her holistic lifestyle

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 02:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Soha Ali Khan loves to keep fit and has always advocated fitness and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The actress recently took to her social media account to share a glimpse of her intense workout session at the gym. The actress, donning a white tee and black tracks, is seen doing some intense pull-ups and other gym workouts in her video.

She captioned it as, “Pull-ups are toughhhhh!! One thing I had been striving to do but just could not was a pull-up ... it is one of the toughest but most rewarding exercises — pull-ups build your back, arms, shoulders, and core all at once. But it was tooo hard - and then I realised there's a way of getting there - step by step! So, following on from my how to do a push-up reel, here's a how to do a pull-up... 1. Warm up your muscles - mobilize your shoulders, wrists and back: arm circles, scapular pull-ups, band pull-aparts.( not all shown) 2. Strengthen Key Muscles in advance : Lat pull-downs, Dumbbell bicep curls, core building planks 3. Assisted Pull-Ups : using weights or resistance bands and negative slow lower pull-ups4. Progress to Full Pull-Ups The key here is to know that fitness is a deeply personal journey so celebrate each step from your first hang to your first unassisted rep.I'm celebrating my first unassisted rep here but the goal is to do 8 reps and then mayyybe add some weights?What's your goal and how far have you got #PullUpProgression #StrengthTraining #FitnessJourney #mondaymotivation.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Recently, the actress was seen giving a shot at the viral “ghee shot” trend. Khan shared a video wherein she was seen trying the ghee and coffee mixture for the first time ever and also shared her experience on her social media handle. Soha Ali Khan, in the video, can be seen adding a dollop of ghee to her black coffee and sipping it.

She captioned it as, “I know, I know... I'm late to the bulletproof coffee party... honestly it's a miracle I showed up at all! So not every trend is meant for you Before you put ghee in your coffee (maybe before you have coffee at all for some) look up the pros and cons and then listen to your body... Pros: Energy boost 4, healthy fats, focus + gut support. Cons: can feel heavy, may trigger acidity X, not for everyone Bottom line: Let your body decide #HolisticHealth #Morning Routine #NutritionTips #FoodTrends #SelfCare #Listen To YourBody #gheecoffee #WellnessTips #GutHealth #AllAboutHer #hereforher.”

Soha who has always been a firm believer in healthy living, has stated how nutrition plays the most important role in staying fit. She not only preaches but also follows what she says and focuses on eating clean, wholesome meals rich in proteins, healthy fats, and fiber.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 02:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Soha Ali Khan Ghee Coffee Soha Ali Khan Fitness Soha Ali Khan Pull-ups Soha Ali Khan Workout Routine Soha Ali Khan Health Tips
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
World
Over 800 Killed, 2500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Over 800 Killed, 2500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
India
Bihar SIR Confusion Due To 'Trust Issue', Says SC; Asks Political Parties To 'Activate' Themselves
Bihar SIR Confusion Due To 'Trust Issue', Says SC; Asks Political Parties To 'Activate' Themselves
World
Embarrassment For Pakistan: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
Embarrassment For Pak: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget