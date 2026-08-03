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English NewsLifestyleRainy Weather Still Feels Humid? Keep Your Room Cool Naturally Without AC

Rainy Weather Still Feels Humid? Keep Your Room Cool Naturally Without AC

Rainy weather can leave your home feeling hot and humid. Know natural ways to keep your room cool without an AC, including ventilation tips, cooling hacks, and humidity-reducing ideas.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
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  • Close blinds, declutter rooms, and use efficient lighting.

A light shower may bring down the temperature, but it often leaves behind sticky humidity that makes indoor spaces feel uncomfortable. During the monsoon, many people find that even with fans and coolers running at full speed, their rooms remain warm and suffocating. This happens because moisture levels in the air rise sharply after rainfall, reducing the cooling effect of fans and making the atmosphere feel muggy. The good news is that you do not always need an air conditioner to stay comfortable. A few simple home hacks can help reduce humidity and make your room feel cooler during the rainy season.

Improve Ventilation And Use Your Cooler Wisely

Once the rain stops, check the weather outside before opening your windows. If the outdoor air feels fresh and less humid, allow cross-ventilation by opening windows and doors for some time. Running an exhaust fan or ceiling fan can also help push out stale, moisture-filled air. However, if the humidity outdoors is still high, it is better to keep the windows closed to prevent damp air from entering your home. If you use an air cooler, avoid running the water pump continuously. Constant water circulation increases indoor moisture, making the room feel more humid instead of cooler. Once the room has cooled slightly, switch off the pump and use the cooler in fan mode to maintain comfort.

ALSO READ | Energy Drinks Safety: 40,023 Food Samples Found Non-Compliant, Know What Government Told Parliament

Try Simple Cooling Hacks At Home

One of the easiest ways to create a cooler breeze is the popular ice-and-fan trick. Fill a large bowl with ice cubes and place it directly in front of a table or pedestal fan. As air passes over the ice, it feels noticeably cooler and can make the room more comfortable for a short period. Drinking water stored in an earthen pot can also provide a naturally cooling effect. Adding indoor plants such as aloe vera, snake plant, or tulsi not only enhances the look of your room but may also help improve indoor air quality and create a fresher environment.

ALSO READ | Monsoon Making Your Home Smell Damp? 10 Easy Fixes To Keep Moisture And Mould Away

Reduce Indoor Heat And Keep The Room Clutter-Free

Sunlight entering through windows during the afternoon can quickly raise indoor temperatures. Keeping curtains or blinds closed during the hottest part of the day helps minimise heat buildup and keeps the room cooler. A clutter-free room also allows air to circulate more effectively. Remove unnecessary items, heavy furnishings, and piles of clothes that block airflow. Replacing traditional yellow bulbs with energy-efficient LED lights can further reduce heat generation, helping maintain a more comfortable indoor environment throughout the monsoon.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does clutter affect room temperature during monsoon?

Yes, a clutter-free room allows air to circulate more effectively. Removing unnecessary items and heavy furnishings can help improve airflow and maintain a cooler environment.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Monsoon Humidity Humidity Relief Tips Room Cooling Hacks
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