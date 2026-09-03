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English NewsLifestylePet First | 8 Dog-Care Tips To Follow As Weather Changes

Pet First | 8 Dog-Care Tips To Follow As Weather Changes

Pet First | Changing weather can affect your dog’s health, grooming, exercise and comfort. Here are 8 simple pet-care habits to adjust during the seasonal transition.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 01:23 PM (IST)

As the season changes, the shift in temperature, humidity and daily routines can affect your dog's comfort and overall wellbeing. What works during hot or humid days may not always be suitable when the weather starts becoming cooler or more unpredictable. Dogs can also become more vulnerable to seasonal allergies, skin irritation and changes in appetite or activity levels. A few simple adjustments to their everyday routine can help them stay comfortable and healthy. Here are eight pet-care habits you should reconsider as the season changes.

Adjust Outdoor Walk Timings

As temperatures change, your dog's usual walking schedule may need a small adjustment. Avoid taking your pet out during extreme heat or particularly cold periods. Choose a comfortable time of day and pay attention to your dog's behaviour during walks.

Keep An Eye On Their Paws

Changes in weather can affect your dog's paw pads. Hot surfaces can cause irritation, while cold or wet conditions may leave paws dry or uncomfortable. Check your dog's paws after outdoor walks and gently clean them when necessary.

ALSO READ | Pet First | Why Do Dogs Stick Their Tongues Out? Know The Science Behind This Cute Habit

Review Their Grooming Routine

Seasonal changes can affect shedding and skin condition. Regular brushing can help remove loose fur and keep the coat clean. However, avoid excessive bathing, as frequent washing can sometimes dry out the skin.

Watch For Seasonal Allergies

Dogs can develop allergies to pollen, dust, grass and other environmental triggers. Look out for excessive scratching, licking, redness or repeated sneezing. If these symptoms persist, consult a veterinarian rather than treating the problem yourself.

Keep Bedding Clean And Dry

Your dog's bedding can collect dust, fur and allergens. Wash blankets and bedding regularly and make sure they are completely dry before your pet uses them again. During cooler weather, provide a comfortable sleeping area away from cold drafts.

Reassess Food And Water

Your dog's appetite and water requirements can change with activity levels and temperature. Fresh drinking water should always be available. Avoid making sudden changes to your pet's diet and speak to a veterinarian if you notice a significant or prolonged change in appetite.

ALSO READ | Pet First | 5 Reasons Your Dog Sleeps So Much: What's Normal And What's Not

Maintain Exercise And Playtime

Changing weather can sometimes make dogs less active, but regular exercise remains important. If outdoor activity is uncomfortable, provide safe indoor games and mental stimulation. Adjust the intensity according to your dog's age, health and energy levels.

Stay Alert To Changes In Behaviour

Seasonal changes can sometimes coincide with changes in sleep, appetite, energy or behaviour. Pay attention to anything unusual and avoid assuming that every change is simply because of the weather. If your dog seems unwell or the change persists, seek veterinary advice.

A Little Preparation Goes A Long Way

Seasonal pet care does not require completely changing your dog's routine. Small adjustments to walks, grooming, bedding, hydration and exercise can make the transition more comfortable. Most importantly, observe your pet closely and seek professional veterinary advice whenever you notice persistent or concerning symptoms.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Changing Season ABP Live Pet First Dog Care Tips Seasonal Dog Care Pet First
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