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English NewsLifestylePet First | Why Do Dogs Stick Their Tongues Out? Know The Science Behind This Cute Habit

Pet First | Why Do Dogs Stick Their Tongues Out? Know The Science Behind This Cute Habit

Pet First | Why do dogs stick their tongues out? Panting helps them cool down, but tongue-out behaviour can also show emotions or, sometimes, signal a health concern.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Persistent changes in tongue behavior warrant veterinary attention.

Few things look as adorable as a happy dog running towards you with its tongue hanging out. From playful Golden Retrievers to sleepy Pugs with just the tip of their tongue showing, this behaviour is often seen as a sign of happiness. But there is more behind it than just cuteness. A dog's tongue plays an important role in cooling the body, responding to emotions and exploring the surroundings. While tongue-out behaviour is usually normal, a sudden or unusual change can sometimes point to a health concern.

Dogs Use Their Tongues To Cool Down

One of the main reasons dogs stick their tongues out is to regulate their body temperature. Unlike humans, dogs do not sweat across most of their bodies. Their sweat glands are mainly located around their paw pads, so panting is an important way for them to release heat. When a dog pants, moisture evaporates from the tongue, mouth and upper respiratory tract. This helps the body lose heat and supports natural temperature regulation. Dogs therefore commonly pant after running, playing, taking a long walk or spending time in warm weather.

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Panting Can Also Show Emotions

Heat is not the only reason dogs pant. Excitement, anxiety, fear and stress can also make a dog breathe faster with its tongue hanging out. A dog may pant when meeting its favourite person, getting ready for a walk or visiting the veterinarian. Body language can offer additional clues. A relaxed posture generally suggests the dog is comfortable, while flattened ears, trembling, excessive lip licking or a tucked tail may indicate stress.

Sometimes It Means Your Dog Is Relaxed

Some dogs briefly let the tip of their tongue remain outside their mouth while sleeping or relaxing. This can happen when the facial and jaw muscles become relaxed. Pet owners often call this a "blep". If the dog is otherwise eating, behaving and breathing normally, occasional tongue protrusion is generally not a reason for concern.

When Should Pet Owners Be Concerned?

Although tongue-out behaviour is usually harmless, persistent or unexplained panting deserves attention. Pet owners should consult a veterinarian if their dog pants heavily without exercise or heat exposure, has difficulty breathing, suddenly develops persistent tongue protrusion, appears weak or confused, or experiences excessive drooling, swelling or difficulty eating. In some cases, unusual symptoms may be linked to dental problems, pain, respiratory conditions, neurological issues or heat-related illness.

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The Tongue-Out Look Is More Than Just Cute

A dog's tongue is an important part of its cooling system and helps it interact with its environment. Most of the time, a dog sticking its tongue out after exercise, in warm weather or while relaxing is completely normal. However, paying attention to sudden changes and accompanying symptoms can help pet owners recognise when professional veterinary advice may be needed.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified veterinarian regarding your pet’s health, diet, or any medical concerns.]

Frequently Asked Questions

When should pet owners be concerned if their dog's tongue is out?

Consult a vet if your dog pants heavily without exercise or heat, has difficulty breathing, or shows sudden, persistent tongue protrusion. Also, be concerned if they appear weak, confused, or have excessive drooling.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
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Pet First Dogs Sticking Tongue Out Why Dogs Stick Their Tongues Out Dog Panting
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