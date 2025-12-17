Consuming jaggery (gud) during the winter season is considered highly beneficial. In Ayurveda, it is described as a natural source of energy with a warming effect. Jaggery has a warm nature, which helps maintain body temperature during winter and protects against cold-related issues. It also supports immunity, as it contains iron, zinc, and antioxidants that help strengthen the body’s defense system.

When jaggery is combined with dry fruits, the benefits increase even further. Patanjali is soon set to launch this jaggery prepared with a blend of dry fruits at its mega stores, where anyone can purchase this health-rich product. Patanjali Yogpeeth founder Swami Ramdev shared this information through social media.

Why Consume Poison When Natural Alternatives Are Available? — Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev highlighted the health benefits of jaggery and spoke about preparing jaggery by mixing it with dry fruits. He also mentioned that jaggery-based Chyawanprash is now available at all Patanjali mega stores. Addressing the public, Swami Ramdev said, “When natural options are available, why consume poison?” He urged people to give up sugar and consume honey or jaggery instead, and to replace refined white salt with rock salt. All these products, he said, are available at Patanjali mega stores.

Baba Ramdev said, “Use millets instead of white rice. Give up refined oils and include sesame oil, mustard oil, and coconut oil in your daily diet. Cow ghee is like nectar. When all these natural options are available, why consume synthetic food? Reject synthetic food and beverages, synthetic vitamins, synthetic footwear, clothing, hair care oil, dental care, and skincare products. Foreign companies have looted, ruined, and destroyed the country. Foreign invaders looted more than a hundred trillion and took away the wealth of Mother India — an amount far greater than today’s global economy. That is why I say: adopt Swadeshi, save the nation.”

Need to Connect Sanatan Dharma with the Spirit of the Age — Ramdev

Swami Ramdev further said, “All the earnings of Patanjali are meant for selfless service — for the service of Mother India. There is a need to connect Sanatan Dharma with the values of the modern era. Yoga must be made the Dharma of the age. That is why people should connect with Patanjali’s Swadeshi movement and also bring others along. We must free Mother India from every form of slavery — economic slavery, the slavery of Macaulay’s education system, dependence on foreign medicine, foreign languages, and foreign lifestyles. Today, the nation is trapped in despair, addiction, indulgence, and excessive materialism. Only when we collectively commit to freeing Mother India from all forms of bondage can we fulfill the dream of a healthy, prosperous, and developed India.”

Benefits of Jaggery Mixed with Dry Fruits

An excellent combination of healthy fats and proteins

Keeps the body energized for a long time

Helps eliminate anemia

Activates digestive enzymes

Beneficial for bones and brain health

Enhances the body’s immunity

Has a warming effect, providing relief from cold and cough

