Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleOxidised Jewellery Turning Black? Follow These Easy Tips To Maintain Its Shine

Oxidised Jewellery Turning Black? Follow These Easy Tips To Maintain Its Shine

Keep your oxidised jewellery clean, shiny and long-lasting with simple storage and cleaning tips using everyday ingredients at home.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 13 May 2026 11:33 AM (IST)

Jewellery trends have changed rapidly over the years, and oxidised jewellery has become one of the most loved fashion accessories nowadays. Not just young girls, but women of all age groups now enjoy styling oxidised jewellery with both traditional and modern outfits. Known for its simple yet elegant appearance, these accessories can instantly elevate any look.

However, oxidised jewellery can lose its charm if it develops stains, tarnish or discoloration over time. Proper care is important to maintain its shine and beauty for longer.

Here are some simple tips you can follow to keep your oxidised jewellery in good condition.

ALSO READ: From Colour Combinations To Styling Outfits, These Fashion Tips Can Instantly Upgrade Your Look

Keep Jewellery Away From Moisture

Oxidised jewellery should always be protected from moisture to prevent damage and discoloration. It is best to store the jewellery in zip-lock plastic pouches to keep air and humidity away.

Make sure the pouch does not have any holes, as exposure to air can gradually affect the colour and finish of the jewellery.

Clean With A Soft Cloth

If your oxidised jewellery becomes dirty, you can clean it gently using toothpaste powder. Use a soft brush to carefully remove dirt and stains without damaging the surface.

After cleaning, wipe the jewellery properly with a clean and soft cloth to maintain its shine.

Avoid Contact With Perfume

While wearing oxidised jewellery, make sure it does not come in direct contact with perfume or body sprays. Chemicals present in perfumes may damage the finish of the jewellery and cause it to lose its appearance.

It is always better to apply perfume first and allow it to dry completely before wearing your jewellery.

Use Baking Soda For Cleaning

You can also use baking soda for cleaning. Soak the jewellery in baking soda and then rinse it carefully with warm water to remove dirt and restore its look.

Before You Go

Breaking News: US Naval Blockade Challenged as Multiple Ships Exit Iranian Ports Amid Hormuz Tensions

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read More
Published at : 13 May 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Oxidised Jewellery Care How To Clean Oxidised Jewellery Jewellery Cleaning Tips Oxidised Jewellery Hacks Fashion Accessories Care
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Oxidised Jewellery Turning Black? Follow These Easy Tips To Maintain Its Shine
Oxidised Jewellery Turning Black? Follow These Easy Tips To Maintain Its Shine
Lifestyle
Scientists Discover Hidden 'Fat Switch' That Burns Calories And May Build Stronger Bones
Scientists Discover Hidden 'Fat Switch' That Burns Calories And May Build Stronger Bones
Lifestyle
Apara Ekadashi 2026: The Sacred Vrat Katha Believed To Remove Suffering And Bring Prosperity
Apara Ekadashi 2026: The Sacred Vrat Katha Believed To Remove Suffering And Bring Prosperity
Lifestyle
Cannes 2026: Urvashi's Crystal-Encrusted Gown And Alia's Ethereal Style Dominate The Red Carpet Look
Cannes 2026: Urvashi's Crystal-Encrusted Gown And Alia's Ethereal Style Dominate The Red Carpet Look
Advertisement

Videos

JUST IN: Doctors Confirm Prateek Yadav Was Brought Dead to Lucknow Civil Hospital
BREAKING: Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Probe After Prateek Yadav’s Sudden Death in Lucknow
EXCLUSIVE: Akhilesh Yadav Hints at Financial Stress Angle in Prateek Yadav Death Case
BREAKING: Prateek Yadav Death Mystery Deepens as Questions Rise Over Sudden Collapse at Lucknow Home
BIG UPDATE: Prateek Yadav Death Raises Fresh Questions, SP Demands High-Level Inquiry
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget