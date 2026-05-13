Oxidised Jewellery Turning Black? Follow These Easy Tips To Maintain Its Shine

Jewellery trends have changed rapidly over the years, and oxidised jewellery has become one of the most loved fashion accessories nowadays. Not just young girls, but women of all age groups now enjoy styling oxidised jewellery with both traditional and modern outfits. Known for its simple yet elegant appearance, these accessories can instantly elevate any look.

However, oxidised jewellery can lose its charm if it develops stains, tarnish or discoloration over time. Proper care is important to maintain its shine and beauty for longer.

Here are some simple tips you can follow to keep your oxidised jewellery in good condition.

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Keep Jewellery Away From Moisture

Oxidised jewellery should always be protected from moisture to prevent damage and discoloration. It is best to store the jewellery in zip-lock plastic pouches to keep air and humidity away.

Make sure the pouch does not have any holes, as exposure to air can gradually affect the colour and finish of the jewellery.

Clean With A Soft Cloth

If your oxidised jewellery becomes dirty, you can clean it gently using toothpaste powder. Use a soft brush to carefully remove dirt and stains without damaging the surface.

After cleaning, wipe the jewellery properly with a clean and soft cloth to maintain its shine.

Avoid Contact With Perfume

While wearing oxidised jewellery, make sure it does not come in direct contact with perfume or body sprays. Chemicals present in perfumes may damage the finish of the jewellery and cause it to lose its appearance.

It is always better to apply perfume first and allow it to dry completely before wearing your jewellery.

Use Baking Soda For Cleaning

You can also use baking soda for cleaning. Soak the jewellery in baking soda and then rinse it carefully with warm water to remove dirt and restore its look.