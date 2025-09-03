Onam 2025: 6 Mesmerising Classical Dance Forms Of Kerala That Light Up The Festival

As Onam 2025 approaches, Kerala prepares to welcome the harvest festival with its characteristic vibrancy, began on August 26, it will culminate on Thiruvonam, September 5. Beyond the floral arrangements, sumptuous feasts, and traditional games, Kerala's classical dance forms take centre stage, bringing the state’s rich cultural heritage to life.

The traditional dance forms contain the spirit of Kerala's cultural heritage and enrich the cultural fabric of Onam. From the mesmerising drama of Kathakali, to the calm beauty of Mohiniyattam, the performing arts of Kerala welcome the audience to a world in which tradition, mythology, and festivity come together.

Kathakali:

(Image Source: x/ NGMABengaluru)

Kathakali is one of the most renowned classical dance forms of Kerala, with a history of more than three centuries. With its dramatic storytelling, Kathakali blends dance, acting, music, and elaborate makeup to tell epics from the Mahabharata, Ramayana, and the story of King Mahabali. Each highly ornamented movement, facial expression, and bright costume is all meant to pull the spectators into the story.

Koodiyattam:

(Image Source: x/ CentralSanskrit)

As a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, Koodiyattam is one of the oldest theatre traditions in the world. The ritual art form incorporates elaborate costumes, intricate makeup, and minutely defined gestures to perform stories from Hindu epics and Puranas.

Thiruvathirakali:

(Image Source: x/ TempleTrails)

Thiruvathirakali is a group dance that women engage in, involving elegant circular steps with rhythmic clapping. Traditionally danced at night under the moonlight, it glorifies womanhood and social harmony, exactly capturing the Onam festive atmosphere and Kerala's respect for tradition.

Chakyar Koothu:

(Image Source: x/ KeralaTourism)

Though more than a narrative performance than a dance form, Chakyar Koothu is a high-ranking position in Kerala's performing arts. This solo performance art is interspersed with humour, drama, and narration and frequently uses the Ramayana and Mahabharata as sources of inspiration.

Ottamthullal:

(Image Source: x/ KeralaTourism)

Invented by the renowned Malayalam poet Kunchan Nambiar, Ottamthullal blends dance, song, and satire. With lively performances and light-hearted narratives, it entertains audiences while conveying cultural stories. Onam celebrations often see Ottamthullal highlighting humorous or playful themes, keeping the festivities joyful and engaging.

Mohiniyattam:

(Image Source: x/ KeralaTourism)

Mohiniyattam, or the 'dance of the enchantress', captivates audiences with its expressive, musical movements. Performed by women, this dance tells stories through soft gestures and quiet expressions.