Onam 2025: 6 Mesmerising Classical Dance Forms Of Kerala That Light Up The Festival

Onam 2025: 6 Mesmerising Classical Dance Forms Of Kerala That Light Up The Festival

Celebrate Onam 2025 with Kerala’s classical dance forms. From the dramatic Kathakali to graceful Mohiniyattam, experience the rich cultural heritage and storytelling that bring the festival to life.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 09:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As Onam 2025 approaches, Kerala prepares to welcome the harvest festival with its characteristic vibrancy, began on August 26, it will culminate on Thiruvonam, September 5. Beyond the floral arrangements, sumptuous feasts, and traditional games, Kerala's classical dance forms take centre stage, bringing the state’s rich cultural heritage to life.

The traditional dance forms contain the spirit of Kerala's cultural heritage and enrich the cultural fabric of Onam. From the mesmerising drama of Kathakali, to the calm beauty of Mohiniyattam, the performing arts of Kerala welcome the audience to a world in which tradition, mythology, and festivity come together.

ALSO READ: Onam 2025 — Know Date, 12-Day Festival Schedule, Rituals And Significance Of Kerala’s Grand Festival

Kathakali:

(Image Source: x/ NGMABengaluru)
(Image Source: x/ NGMABengaluru)

Kathakali is one of the most renowned classical dance forms of Kerala, with a history of more than three centuries. With its dramatic storytelling, Kathakali blends dance, acting, music, and elaborate makeup to tell epics from the Mahabharata, Ramayana, and the story of King Mahabali. Each highly ornamented movement, facial expression, and bright costume is all meant to pull the spectators into the story.

Koodiyattam:

(Image Source: x/ CentralSanskrit)
(Image Source: x/ CentralSanskrit)

As a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, Koodiyattam is one of the oldest theatre traditions in the world. The ritual art form incorporates elaborate costumes, intricate makeup, and minutely defined gestures to perform stories from Hindu epics and Puranas. 

Thiruvathirakali:

(Image Source: x/ TempleTrails)
(Image Source: x/ TempleTrails)

Thiruvathirakali is a group dance that women engage in, involving elegant circular steps with rhythmic clapping. Traditionally danced at night under the moonlight, it glorifies womanhood and social harmony, exactly capturing the Onam festive atmosphere and Kerala's respect for tradition.

Chakyar Koothu:

(Image Source: x/ KeralaTourism)
(Image Source: x/ KeralaTourism)

Though more than a narrative performance than a dance form, Chakyar Koothu is a high-ranking position in Kerala's performing arts. This solo performance art is interspersed with humour, drama, and narration and frequently uses the Ramayana and Mahabharata as sources of inspiration. 

Ottamthullal:

(Image Source: x/ KeralaTourism)
(Image Source: x/ KeralaTourism)

Invented by the renowned Malayalam poet Kunchan Nambiar, Ottamthullal blends dance, song, and satire. With lively performances and light-hearted narratives, it entertains audiences while conveying cultural stories. Onam celebrations often see Ottamthullal highlighting humorous or playful themes, keeping the festivities joyful and engaging.

Mohiniyattam:

(Image Source: x/ KeralaTourism)
(Image Source: x/ KeralaTourism)

Mohiniyattam, or the 'dance of the enchantress', captivates audiences with its expressive, musical movements. Performed by women, this dance tells stories through soft gestures and quiet expressions.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Published at : 03 Sep 2025 09:09 AM (IST)
Onam Festival Onam 2025 Classical Dance Forms Of Kerala Kerala Culture
