National Iguana Day 2025: 6 Fascinating Facts About These Remarkable Reptiles

HomeLifestyleNational Iguana Day 2025: 6 Fascinating Facts About These Remarkable Reptiles

National Iguana Day 2025 highlights the importance of iguanas in ecosystems and pet care while showcasing fascinating facts about their unique traits, survival skills, and lifestyle.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 07:41 AM (IST)
Every year on September 8, National Iguana Awareness Day is observed to spread awareness about iguanas, their role in the ecosystem, and the importance of responsible pet care. The day reminds us that while iguanas are fascinating creatures admired for their unique features, they also play a crucial role as native seed dispersers in their natural habitats. It also highlights the risks associated with capturing iguanas from the wild or releasing captive-bred ones into environments where they are not native, which can upset ecological balance.

To mark this special day, here are some interesting facts about these remarkable reptiles.

Iguanas Love Vegetables

Iguanas are herbivores, feeding mostly on fruits and vegetables. In the wild, they occasionally eat snails, insects, or bird eggs, but animal protein can actually harm their kidneys. Instead, they thrive on a diet rich in leafy greens, peppers, carrots, squash, and small portions of fruit. Their preference for a plant-based diet makes them unique among many reptile species.

Iguanas Have A Long Lifespan

Unlike many reptiles, iguanas are known for their longevity. On average, they live between 12 to 15 years, but with proper care in captivity, they can survive up to 20 years or even longer. Some rare species, such as the Grand Cayman blue iguana, can live anywhere from 20 to 40 years in the wild and an astonishing 70 years in captivity. Their impressive lifespan makes them one of the most enduring reptiles in the animal kingdom.

Iguanas Have A Third Eye

One of the most unusual features of iguanas is their 'third eye,' located on the top of their heads. Although it doesn’t function like a normal eye, this pale scale-like organ can sense movement and light. This adaptation allows iguanas to detect potential predators, especially birds swooping from above.

Iguanas Are Excellent Swimmers

Not everyone knows that iguanas are highly skilled swimmers. In their natural habitats, they often live near water and dive in to escape predators. They can stay submerged for as long as 28 minutes, using their lungs as reservoirs before needing a breath. This ability not only helps them survive but also makes them one of the more versatile reptiles in the wild.

Iguanas Can Inflate Their Bodies

Another fascinating trait of iguanas is their ability to inflate their bodies. By doing so, they can float during floods or deter predators by appearing larger. They are also able to flatten their bodies to absorb maximum heat from the sun while basking. These body adjustments help them adapt to changing environmental conditions.

Iguanas Require UV Light To Maintain Health

Iguanas are often seen basking in the sun, and there’s a good reason for it. They rely on UV light to properly absorb calcium from their food, which helps prevent serious conditions like metabolic bone disease. In captivity, they need basking zones that reach up to 90°F and special UV bulbs that should be replaced every six months to ensure they stay healthy. Without proper UV exposure, their health can quickly decline.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Published at : 08 Sep 2025 07:41 AM (IST)
National Iguana Day Iguana Facts Iguana Awareness Day Interesting Facts About Iguanas
