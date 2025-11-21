Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Fatima Bosch Wins Miss Universe 2025: Here's Everything She Takes Home, Including The $5 Million Crown

Fatima Bosch Wins Miss Universe 2025: Here’s Everything She Takes Home, Including The $5 Million Crown

Miss Universe 2025 has officially crowned its winner, Mexico's Fatima Bosch — and it happened during what many fans are calling the most chaotic edition in the pageant’s history.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 03:53 PM (IST)
Miss Universe 2025 has officially crowned its winner — and it happened during what many fans are calling the most chaotic edition in the pageant’s history. From unexpected mix-ups to on-stage tension and more twists than a prime-time drama, the finale was anything but predictable.
This year’s theme, “The Power of Love,” promised unity and celebration across 130 nations. Yet, the finale brought moments of adrenaline that rivaled the emotion. With 121 contestants — including first-time representatives from Palestine, Saudi Arabia, and Mozambique — the competition delivered a spectacular display of talent, style, and global glamour.
While the Miss Universe Organisation has yet to release the official 2025 prize details, early reports from Marca suggest that Fatima Bosch’s reward package will closely follow that of last year’s winner, Victoria Kjær.
According to MUO, the prize system is designed to support the queen in her role as a global ambassador, offering her an initial fund along with a substantial monthly income meant to cover her extensive travel, media appearances, and humanitarian duties. In other words, she’s not expected to carry the weight of world goodwill in budget blazers and self-funded flights.
Based on current estimates, the new Miss Universe begins her reign with a starting fund of approximately $250,000. She is also expected to receive a monthly salary of around $50,000, ensuring she can focus entirely on her global commitments.
In addition, the organisation covers all her travel, styling, accommodation, and international jet-setting — because nothing derails a goodwill tour faster than worrying about luggage fees.
Then there’s the crown — a dazzling masterpiece valued at over $5 million, making it one of the most extravagant symbols of victory in the world. Yet the queen’s royal perks extend far beyond the glittering headpiece.
Fatima Bosch will move into a luxury, fully paid residence in New York City, complete with a personal glam squad and wellness experts available whenever needed. She will travel in chauffeured cars, stay in five-star hotels, and make appearances on prestigious red carpets and international stages. Her reign will also open doors to major brand collaborations, endorsement deals, and partnerships with influential charities and global organisations. (All Image: Miss Universe/Instagram)
Published at : 21 Nov 2025 03:53 PM (IST)
Miss Universe Miss Universe 2025 Miss Universe Winner Fatima Bosch

