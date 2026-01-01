Low Beam Or High Beam? Know The Right Way To Drive In Dense Fog

During winter, when dense fog blankets the roads, driving becomes extremely challenging. Visibility drops sharply, and it becomes difficult to judge vehicles ahead. In such conditions, even a small mistake can lead to a major accident. That’s why it is essential to know how to use your car’s headlights correctly while driving in fog. Here’s a detailed guide.

Low Beam Or High Beam: Which Is Correct?

Many drivers switch on high beam lights while driving in fog, but this is a common and serious mistake. The intense light from high beams hits the tiny water droplets in the fog and reflects back into the driver’s eyes. This reduces visibility further and causes glare.

Low beam headlights, on the other hand, are angled downward and illuminate the road surface more effectively. Their light cuts through the fog from below, offering a clearer view of the road ahead. Therefore, low beam headlights should always be used while driving in fog.

Why Does High Beam Increase Risk?

Using high beams in fog can feel like there’s a white wall standing in front of your car. The light scatters in all directions, making the fog appear denser. As a result, drivers cannot see vehicles ahead, road curves, or potholes clearly. This is why driving on high beam in fog significantly increases the risk of accidents.

Easy Tips For Safe Driving In Fog

Keep your speed very low while driving in fog. Ideally, do not exceed 25–30 kmph, as this gives you enough time to brake if something appears suddenly.

If your car is equipped with fog lamps, make sure to use them. Fog lights are designed to throw light lower and improve visibility.

Fog often causes mist to form on the windshield and rear glass from the inside. Use the front and rear defoggers to keep the glass clear so that vehicles behind you remain visible.

Following these simple precautions can make foggy drives much safer and help prevent accidents.