2025 will be remembered as the year Indian celebrities didn’t just attend global fashion events — they owned them. From Cannes to the Met Gala, Paris Fashion Week to luxury brand showcases, Indian stars emerged not as guests but as cultural storytellers. Handwoven textiles, heirloom jewellery, symbolic silhouettes and unapologetic identity took centre stage, turning red carpets into global runways of Indian craftsmanship. Looking back, these moments were not just about style, but about presence, pride and perspective.

Here’s a closer look at the fashion moments that defined India’s global style dominance in 2025.

ALSO READ: Looking Back 2025: ‘Shrekking’, ‘Chatfishing’ And Other Dating Terms That Defined Gen Z Romance

1. Aishwarya Rai

(Image Source: Twitter/@semubhatt)

Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes appearance was less about glamour and more about message. Amid ongoing public speculation around her personal life, she chose restraint over excess, letting symbolism carry the narrative. Draped in a traditional weave paired with cultural markers of identity, her look felt intentional, dignified and unapologetically Indian. What made the moment unforgettable was the way heritage jewellery, subtle styling and composed presence worked together. Rather than responding to noise, Aishwarya allowed fashion to speak, calmly, clearly and powerfully. Cannes 2025 reminded the world why she remains an enduring global icon: she understands that true style doesn’t chase attention, it commands respect.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

(Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor’s Cannes debut felt like a thoughtful bridge between heritage and contemporary couture. Her first appearance featured a meticulously crafted ensemble that drew attention to India’s textile legacy, with structured detailing and soft draping creating a quiet yet powerful impact. The look balanced strength and elegance, proving that traditional weaves could command international red carpets without excess drama. Her second outing shifted gears while staying rooted in Indian aesthetics. The silhouette was bolder, the detailing more experimental, and the styling intentionally modern. What stood out was how Janhvi embraced Indian design language without dilution, allowing craftsmanship to speak louder than spectacle. In a sea of predictable gowns, her choices reinforced that Indian fashion does not need reinvention.

3. Kiara Advani

(Image Source: Twitter/@filmfare)

Kiara Advani’s Met Gala appearance became one of the most emotionally resonant fashion moments of the year. Making a return to the spotlight after announcing her pregnancy, she chose couture that blended sculptural artistry with symbolic storytelling. The design drew attention not only for its craftsmanship but for the way it quietly celebrated motherhood without overt declarations. The structured form, metallic elements and delicate detailing created a visual narrative that was intimate yet commanding. It wasn’t just a fashion statement, but also a moment of vulnerability presented with confidence on one of fashion’s most scrutinised stages.

4. Alia Bhatt

(Image Source: Twitter/@safeenafirdausi)

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes appearance became one of the most viral fashion moments of the year, and for good reason. Wearing a luxury brand’s interpretation of the saree, she introduced a global audience to the drape in a language they instantly understood. The structure was modern, the styling minimal, but the soul unmistakably Indian. What made the look impactful was its accessibility, it didn’t feel costume-like or experimental for the sake of novelty. Instead, it presented Indian tradition as contemporary, wearable and aspirational.

5. Diljit Dosanjh

(Image Source: Twitter/@viraltakes)

Diljit Dosanjh’s Met Gala debut was historic, not because of extravagance, but because of authenticity. Dressed in traditional Punjabi attire, he brought regional pride to a global platform without compromise. His look celebrated lineage, craftsmanship and masculinity rooted in culture. What resonated globally was his confidence, the refusal to dilute identity for acceptance. The jewellery, the silhouette and the styling worked together to present heritage as luxury. In a space often dominated by Western narratives, Diljit’s presence was a reminder that cultural pride is the most powerful fashion statement of all.

6. Deepika Padukone

(Image Source: Twitter/@filmfare)

Deepika Padukone brought old-world elegance to Paris Fashion Week with a Louis Vuitton appearance that leaned into timeless sophistication rather than fleeting trends. She stepped out in a structured oversized jacket paired with sleek black leggings, creating a sharp yet classic silhouette. Accessories played a defining role in elevating the look, with a rounded hat, refined black gloves, and heels adding a distinctly vintage-inspired finish that felt both cinematic and fashion-forward.

7. Priyanka Chopra

(Image Source: Twitter/@Balmain)

Stepping onto one of fashion’s most watched carpets, Priyanka Chopra chose a bespoke creation by Balmain, designed by Olivier Rousteing, that balanced confidence with classic sophistication. The look seamlessly fused soft femininity with sharp tailoring, creating a powerful yet graceful statement. Her ensemble featured a white halter-neck silhouette adorned with delicate polka-dot detailing, layered with a structured blazer that echoed elements of traditional menswear. The combination aligned effortlessly with the event’s theme, showcasing a refined take on tailored fashion. Adding a nostalgic touch, Priyanka accessorised the outfit with a stylish hat and sleek black gloves, channeling old-world glamour with a contemporary edge.

8. Aditi Rao Hydari

(Image Source: Twitter/@filmfare)

Aditi’s appearance at Cannes 2025 reflected her signature preference for quiet sophistication rather than loud glamour. She moved effortlessly between tradition and contemporary fashion, choosing silhouettes that felt refined yet impactful. One moment saw her embracing classic Indian aesthetics in a radiant red saree styled with a clean, modern blouse and statement jewellery, while another highlighted her affinity for couture through a fluid ombre body-hugging creation by Rahul Mishra on the red carpet.

9. Shah Rukh Khan

(Image Source: Twitter/@SRKAkolaCFC)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala debut was nothing short of cinematic. Rejecting flamboyance, he opted for tailored elegance infused with cultural symbolism. The monochrome palette, layered textures and refined accessories created a look that felt timeless rather than trendy. What truly elevated the ensemble was the attention to detail, pieces that referenced power, identity and legacy without overwhelming the silhouette. His presence reaffirmed that masculinity on global fashion stages doesn’t need reinvention, only intention.