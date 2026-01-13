Lohri 2026: 5 Flavoured Popcorn Recipes To Make Your Celebration Extra Crunchy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Lohri is more than just a bonfire festival, it’s a celebration of the harvest, warmth, and togetherness. While traditional treats like revdi, til laddoo, and peanuts steal the spotlight, one snack has quietly become the star of every Lohri gathering: popcorn. Symbolising the bounty of the maize harvest, popping corn kernels over a crackling bonfire is both a joyful tradition and a crunchy treat.

This Lohri 2026, why settle for plain popcorn when you can jazz it up with exciting flavours in just five minutes? From rich buttery goodness to zesty masala, these quick recipes will delight kids and adults alike, making your celebration extra memorable.

ALSO READ: Happy Lohri 2026 Images And Captions: Best WhatsApp Status And Creative Posts For The Festival

1. Classic Butter Popcorn



(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Ingredients: Corn kernels, butter, salt

How To Make:

Melt butter in a pan.

Add corn kernels and a pinch of salt.

Cover and shake occasionally until all kernels pop.

Soft, buttery popcorn is ideal for munching around the bonfire, pairing perfectly with winter warmth and festive cheer. Its classic taste never fails to impress family and friends.

2. Chocolate Popcorn: Sweet Delight



(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Ingredients: Popped butter popcorn, chocolate sauce, butter, vanilla essence

How To Make:

Heat butter, add chocolate sauce and vanilla essence.

Mix thoroughly and coat the popcorn evenly.

Chocolate popcorn brings a sweet twist to your celebrations, making it a hit with children and adults alike. Perfect for sharing and adding indulgence to the festival vibes.

3. Salted And Turmeric Popcorn: Light And Savoury

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Ingredients: Corn kernels, oil, salt, turmeric

How To Make:

Heat oil in a pan, add salt and turmeric.

Add popcorn kernels, cover, and shake until popped.

A healthy, light snack that balances out the sweet treats of Lohri. Ideal for those who prefer subtle flavours while still enjoying the festival crunch.

4. Masala Popcorn: A Spicy Twist

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Ingredients: Salted popcorn, oil, red chili powder, chaat masala

How To Make:

Heat oil and add all the spices.

Toss the popcorn until well coated.

For spice lovers, this popcorn adds a fiery punch to your celebrations. Great for adding excitement and zing to traditional winter snacks.

5. Tomato Popcorn: Tangy And Fun

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Ingredients: Salted popcorn, oil, tomato sauce, red chili powder

How To Make:

Heat oil, add tomato sauce and chili powder.

Mix with popcorn immediately to coat evenly.

Tangy tomato flavours make this popcorn unique and playful, ideal for creating a fun, festive atmosphere for kids and adults alike. Best served immediately to maintain the crunch!

For all flavours, serve fresh to keep the popcorn crisp. Mix and match flavours to create a colourful, exciting snack platter that’s both traditional and modern.