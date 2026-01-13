Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Lohri 2026: 5 Flavoured Popcorn Recipes To Make Your Celebration Extra Crunchy

Lohri 2026: 5 Flavoured Popcorn Recipes To Make Your Celebration Extra Crunchy

Celebrate Lohri 2026 with these 5 easy, 5-minute flavoured popcorn recipes! From buttery to chocolatey, masala to tomato, make your bonfire celebrations crunchy, fun, and unforgettable.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
Lohri is more than just a bonfire festival, it’s a celebration of the harvest, warmth, and togetherness. While traditional treats like revdi, til laddoo, and peanuts steal the spotlight, one snack has quietly become the star of every Lohri gathering: popcorn. Symbolising the bounty of the maize harvest, popping corn kernels over a crackling bonfire is both a joyful tradition and a crunchy treat.

This Lohri 2026, why settle for plain popcorn when you can jazz it up with exciting flavours in just five minutes? From rich buttery goodness to zesty masala, these quick recipes will delight kids and adults alike, making your celebration extra memorable.

1. Classic Butter Popcorn

1. Classic Butter Popcorn
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Ingredients: Corn kernels, butter, salt

How To Make:

  • Melt butter in a pan.
  • Add corn kernels and a pinch of salt.
  • Cover and shake occasionally until all kernels pop.

Soft, buttery popcorn is ideal for munching around the bonfire, pairing perfectly with winter warmth and festive cheer. Its classic taste never fails to impress family and friends.

2. Chocolate Popcorn: Sweet Delight

2. Chocolate Popcorn: Sweet Delight
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Ingredients: Popped butter popcorn, chocolate sauce, butter, vanilla essence

How To Make:

  • Heat butter, add chocolate sauce and vanilla essence.
  • Mix thoroughly and coat the popcorn evenly.

Chocolate popcorn brings a sweet twist to your celebrations, making it a hit with children and adults alike. Perfect for sharing and adding indulgence to the festival vibes.

3. Salted And Turmeric Popcorn: Light And Savoury

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Ingredients: Corn kernels, oil, salt, turmeric

How To Make:

  • Heat oil in a pan, add salt and turmeric.
  • Add popcorn kernels, cover, and shake until popped.

A healthy, light snack that balances out the sweet treats of Lohri. Ideal for those who prefer subtle flavours while still enjoying the festival crunch.

4. Masala Popcorn: A Spicy Twist

4. Masala Popcorn: A Spicy Twist
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Ingredients: Salted popcorn, oil, red chili powder, chaat masala

How To Make:

  • Heat oil and add all the spices.
  • Toss the popcorn until well coated.

For spice lovers, this popcorn adds a fiery punch to your celebrations. Great for adding excitement and zing to traditional winter snacks.

5. Tomato Popcorn: Tangy And Fun

5. Tomato Popcorn: Tangy And Fun
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Ingredients: Salted popcorn, oil, tomato sauce, red chili powder

How To Make:

  • Heat oil, add tomato sauce and chili powder.
  • Mix with popcorn immediately to coat evenly.

Tangy tomato flavours make this popcorn unique and playful, ideal for creating a fun, festive atmosphere for kids and adults alike. Best served immediately to maintain the crunch!

For all flavours, serve fresh to keep the popcorn crisp. Mix and match flavours to create a colourful, exciting snack platter that’s both traditional and modern.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is popcorn's significance during Lohri?

Popcorn symbolizes the bounty of the maize harvest and is a popular, crunchy treat enjoyed around the bonfire. It adds a joyful tradition to the festival.

Can I make flavored popcorn quickly for Lohri?

Yes, you can jazz up plain popcorn with exciting flavors in just five minutes. These quick recipes will delight everyone at your celebration.

What are some quick flavored popcorn recipes for Lohri?

The article suggests Classic Butter, Chocolate, Salted and Turmeric, Masala, and Tomato popcorn variations, all easy to make.

How should I serve flavored popcorn for the best experience?

It's best to serve all popcorn flavors fresh to maintain their crispness. Mixing and matching flavors can create an exciting snack platter.

Published at : 13 Jan 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
