Independence Day 2025: How Red Fort Became The Heart Of 15th August Celebration? Know Here

Know why Delhi’s Red Fort stands at the center of India’s Independence Day celebrations, from its Mughal history to the iconic flag-hoisting tradition.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 10:57 AM (IST)

Independence Day, celebrated every year on August 15, marks India’s hard-won freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. It is a day to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and celebrate the nation’s sovereignty. Central to these celebrations is Delhi’s historic Red Fort, a monument that not only reflects India’s rich heritage but also serves as the heart of Independence Day festivities, where the Prime Minister hoists the national flag and addresses the nation.

The Historical Importance Of Red Fort

The Red Fort, or Lal Qila, is a historic fortification in Old Delhi, constructed under Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan between year 1639 and 1648. Designed by architect Ustad Ahmad Lahori, the fort showcases a blend of Persian, Timurid, and Indian architectural styles. Its 75-foot-high red sandstone walls enclose palaces, audience halls, gardens, and pavilions, making it a symbol of grandeur and power during the Mughal era.

Red Fort During British Rule

The Red Fort served as the principal residence of Mughal rulers for about 200 years. However, it witnessed significant changes during the colonial period. In 1739, Nader Shah plundered its treasures, and after the Indian Rebellion of 1857, the British demolished several marble structures and used the fort as a garrison. Despite these changes, its defensive walls remained largely intact.

The First Independence Day At Red Fort

On August 15, 1947, the day India gained independence from British rule, the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the national flag above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort. This historic moment marked the end of colonial rule and the dawn of a new era for the nation.

The choice of the Red Fort for the Independence Day ceremony is deeply symbolic. As a monument associated with India’s rich heritage and historical struggles, it represents the nation’s sovereignty and the reclaiming of freedom from colonial powers. Its central location in Delhi also makes it a fitting site for the national event.

The Tradition Over The Years

Since 1947, every Indian Prime Minister has upheld the tradition of hoisting the national flag from the Red Fort on Independence Day, followed by addressing the nation. This ceremony has become a defining feature of the annual celebrations, attended by ministers, dignitaries, and citizens from across the country.

The flag hoisting at the Red Fort stands as a tribute to the sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters. It is a powerful reminder of the country’s journey to independence, symbolising national pride, unity, and resilience. The striking backdrop of the fort’s red sandstone walls heightens the significance of this historic moment.

Today, the Red Fort remains the focal point of 15th August festivities. The event features the Prime Minister’s address, cultural performances, and military displays, bringing together people from all walks of life. Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the fort continues to embody the spirit of freedom and India’s enduring heritage.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Published at : 14 Aug 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
Embed widget