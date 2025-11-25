Chronic health problems rising in modern lifestyles, such as diabetes, heart disease, respiratory disorders, and joint pain, are affecting millions of people. In this situation, Patanjali claims that its wellness centres are providing holistic solutions to these problems through ancient Ayurvedic and natural healing methods. Patanjali has said that the centre’s customised treatments are designed based on an individual’s specific needs, which not only address symptoms but also target the root cause of the illness.

This approach fills the gaps in modern medicine and helps patients overcome long-term illnesses.

Patients Undergo Detailed Evaluation: Patanjali

Patanjali says, "The wellness centres are based on Ayurveda, naturopathy, Panchakarma, yoga therapy, and diet therapy. Patients who come here first undergo a detailed evaluation, which includes an analysis of their lifestyle, diet, mental state, and physical constitution. Based on this, a personalised treatment plan is prepared. For example, if a person is suffering from diabetes, they are prescribed herbal medicines, yoga postures such as Dhanurasana and pranayama, along with a special diet plan that helps control blood sugar. Similarly, for heart patients, techniques such as ozone therapy and acupuncture are used, which improve blood circulation and reduce the risk of heart attacks."

Focus on Balancing Body, Mind, and Soul: Patanjali

Patanjali claims, "For chronic health problems, the main focus of Patanjali’s treatments is the balance of body, mind, and soul. Panchakarma therapy, which is the process of removing toxins, has proven to be especially beneficial. It includes treatments such as Vaman, Virechan, and Basti, which strengthen the liver, kidneys, and digestive system. For respiratory problems such as asthma or TB, the centre offers special therapies for dry cough and pulmonary issues, which enhance lung capacity using natural herbs and yoga."

Satvik Food Helps Boost Immunity: Patanjali

Patanjali has said, "In diet therapy, personalised diet plans are provided, such as satvik food, which boosts immunity. Methods like hydrotherapy and massage help reduce pain and inflammation. These customised treatments not only improve physical health but also relieve mental stress. Yoga and meditation sessions reduce stress hormones, which are a major cause of chronic diseases."