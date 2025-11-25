Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleHow Are Customised Ayurvedic Solutions Being Offered For Chronic Diseases At Patanjali’s Wellness Centre?

How Are Customised Ayurvedic Solutions Being Offered For Chronic Diseases At Patanjali’s Wellness Centre?

Patanjali Wellness Centre claims to offer Ayurvedic and naturopathy-based solutions for diseases linked to modern lifestyles. Here, treatment is provided through Ayurveda, Panchakarma, and Yoga.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 12:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chronic health problems rising in modern lifestyles, such as diabetes, heart disease, respiratory disorders, and joint pain, are affecting millions of people. In this situation, Patanjali claims that its wellness centres are providing holistic solutions to these problems through ancient Ayurvedic and natural healing methods. Patanjali has said that the centre’s customised treatments are designed based on an individual’s specific needs, which not only address symptoms but also target the root cause of the illness.

This approach fills the gaps in modern medicine and helps patients overcome long-term illnesses.

Patients Undergo Detailed Evaluation: Patanjali

Patanjali says, "The wellness centres are based on Ayurveda, naturopathy, Panchakarma, yoga therapy, and diet therapy. Patients who come here first undergo a detailed evaluation, which includes an analysis of their lifestyle, diet, mental state, and physical constitution. Based on this, a personalised treatment plan is prepared. For example, if a person is suffering from diabetes, they are prescribed herbal medicines, yoga postures such as Dhanurasana and pranayama, along with a special diet plan that helps control blood sugar. Similarly, for heart patients, techniques such as ozone therapy and acupuncture are used, which improve blood circulation and reduce the risk of heart attacks."

Focus on Balancing Body, Mind, and Soul: Patanjali

Patanjali claims, "For chronic health problems, the main focus of Patanjali’s treatments is the balance of body, mind, and soul. Panchakarma therapy, which is the process of removing toxins, has proven to be especially beneficial. It includes treatments such as Vaman, Virechan, and Basti, which strengthen the liver, kidneys, and digestive system. For respiratory problems such as asthma or TB, the centre offers special therapies for dry cough and pulmonary issues, which enhance lung capacity using natural herbs and yoga."

Satvik Food Helps Boost Immunity: Patanjali

Patanjali has said, "In diet therapy, personalised diet plans are provided, such as satvik food, which boosts immunity. Methods like hydrotherapy and massage help reduce pain and inflammation. These customised treatments not only improve physical health but also relieve mental stress. Yoga and meditation sessions reduce stress hormones, which are a major cause of chronic diseases."

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 12:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Patanjali Lifestyle
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Ready To Fight Language War If Centre Forces Hindi': Udhayanidhi Stalin At Southern Rising Summit 2025 
'Ready To Fight Language War If Centre Forces Hindi': Udhayanidhi Stalin At Southern Rising Summit 2025 
India
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
India
Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?
Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?
Cities
PM Modi In Ayodhya: Temple Town Decked Up For Grand Ceremony, Heavy Security In Place
PM Modi In Ayodhya: Temple Town Decked Up For Grand Ceremony, Heavy Security In Place
Advertisement

Videos

Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Flag Hoisting on Vivah Panchmi Symbolize End Of Decades-long Ram Mandir Struggle
Breaking: PM Modi to Hoist Flag at Ram Mandir Today on Vivah Panchami, Ayodhya Witnesses Historic Event
Breaking: Ayodhya Transformed: Devotees Gather Near Ram Mandir Ahead of Flag Hoisting Ceremony
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: PM Modi posts,
Breaking: PM Modi to Hoist Flag at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya Witnesses Historic Celebration
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget