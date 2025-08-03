Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Share These Heartfelt Messages And Wishes To Celebrate True Bonds

Happy Friendship Day 2025: Share These Heartfelt Messages And Wishes To Celebrate True Bonds

Celebrate Friendship Day 2025 by sending heartfelt wishes and messages to those who make your life brighter with their love, support, and presence.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 10:20 AM (IST)

Friendship Day is a special reminder of the priceless bond we share with those who walk beside us through life’s highs and lows. Whether it's a childhood friend, a college buddy, or a colleague who turned into family, this day gives us a chance to express gratitude to the people who make our lives brighter. Celebrated on the first Sunday of August, this year Friendship Day falls on August 3, today.

It is the perfect time to reconnect, reminisce, and remind your friends how much they mean to you. If you’re looking for the right words, here are some heartfelt messages and warm wishes you can send to your closest companions.

Heartfelt Friendship Day Messages:

  • "Life’s better with a friend like you by my side. Thank you for everything."
  • "We may not talk every day, but I’ll always have your back."
  • "You’ve made tough days easier and happy days even brighter."
  • "A true friend is a blessing, and I’m lucky to have you."
  • "Cheers to all the laughs, tears, and unforgettable moments we’ve shared."
  • "Thank you for being the calm in my chaos."
  • "Our bond may not be perfect, but it's always real."
  • "Friends like you are rare, and I treasure you more than words can say."
  • "Even in silence, you’ve understood me. That’s friendship."
  • "You’re not just a friend; you’re my chosen family."

Warm Wishes For Friendship Day 2025

  • "Happy Friendship Day! Grateful for the joy you bring into my life."
  • "May our bond grow stronger with each passing day. Happy Friendship Day"
  • "Happy Friendship Day to someone who’s more than a friend, you're family."
  • "Sending love and hugs your way on this special day, Thankyou for always being there."
  • "May our friendship always stand the test of time. Happy Friendship Day!"
  • "Wishing you warmth, smiles, and endless joy today and always. Happy Friendship Day!"
  • "You’ve filled my life with laughter and light, thank you."
  • "Happy Friendship Day! I hope today brings back our best memories and creates new ones too."
  • "Thank you for being the reason I smile a little more each day. You are a blessing I’ll always be greatful for."

Friendship Quotes For This Special Day 

  • "A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow." - William Shakespeare
  • "Truly great friends are hard to find, difficult to leave, and impossible to forget." - G Randolf
  • "Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light." - Helen Keller
  • "The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it." - Hubert H. Humphrey
  • "The better part of one's life consists of his friendships." - Abraham Lincoln
Published at : 03 Aug 2025 10:20 AM (IST)
