Haircare Made Easy: Festive Styles That Last Through Celebrations

HomeLifestyleHaircare Made Easy: Festive Styles That Last Through Celebrations

Festivals are for dancing, chatting, and being in the moment. If your hair can survive the night without constant touch-ups, that is one less thing to think about and a lot more time to enjoy.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 07:49 AM (IST)

(By Dr. Blossom Kochhar)

The festive season is here, and with it comes back-to-back family gatherings, pujas, and late-night parties. Dressing up is fun, but keeping your hair in place through all of it can feel like a losing battle. What looks perfect when you step out often starts to frizz, flatten, or slip out of place by the time the celebrations are in full swing.

Prep A Little, Worry Less: 

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Good hair does not happen last minute. A simple wash the night before, followed by a touch of serum or light cream, goes a long way. Do not overload on products because too much will only make your style give up faster than you would like.

Pick Styles That Actually Hold:

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Instead of forcing your hair into something it does not want to do, work with its natural mood. Wavy hair looks gorgeous in soft curls pinned to one side. Straight hair stays elegant in sleek ponytails or half-up styles. Curls look their best when defined with a bit of mousse and swept into a bun or braid that feels festive without being fussy.

The Secret Weapons:

(Image Source: freepik)
(Image Source: freepik)

A couple of well-placed pins and a light mist of hairspray are often all it takes to keep hair looking done, not undone. Go easy though, because stiff and crunchy hair never feels festive.

Do Not Forget The Quick Fixes:

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Most people carry lipstick in their clutch, but it is worth slipping in a mini comb and a few pins too. A travel-sized dry shampoo can rescue flat hair in seconds.

Dr. Blossom Kochhar is Pioneer in Aromatherapy, Beauty Expert; Founder and Chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies.

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 07:49 AM (IST)
