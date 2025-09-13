Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyle9 Days, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Aditi Rao Hydari Inspired Ethnic Looks For Your Navratri Wardrobe

9 Days, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Aditi Rao Hydari Inspired Ethnic Looks For Your Navratri Wardrobe

Celebrate the nine days of Navratri in vibrant ethnic elegance with Aditi Rao Hydari’s stunning outfit inspirations, each reflecting festive charm and timeless style.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 05:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Celebrate the nine days of Navratri in vibrant ethnic elegance with Aditi Rao Hydari’s stunning outfit inspirations, each reflecting festive charm and timeless style.

Aditi Rao Hydari Inspired Ethnic Looks For Navratri

1/9
Day 1 – White: Aditi Rao Hydari radiates charm in this graceful white Anarkali set adorned with delicate floral prints. The sheer dupatta with floral borders adds a dreamy touch, making it a perfect choice for starting Navratri with poise and serenity. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
Day 1 – White: Aditi Rao Hydari radiates charm in this graceful white Anarkali set adorned with delicate floral prints. The sheer dupatta with floral borders adds a dreamy touch, making it a perfect choice for starting Navratri with poise and serenity. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
2/9
Day 2 – Red: The actress stuns in this block-printed Anarkali set paired with a handcrafted organza silk dupatta. The rich hand embroidery brings a regal feel, ideal for celebrating the festive spirit with vibrance and grandeur. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
Day 2 – Red: The actress stuns in this block-printed Anarkali set paired with a handcrafted organza silk dupatta. The rich hand embroidery brings a regal feel, ideal for celebrating the festive spirit with vibrance and grandeur. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
3/9
Day 3 – Royal Blue: Draped in this royal blue satin saree with intricate zardozi embroidery, Aditi’s look exudes timeless sophistication. Paired with a Varanasi silk brocade blouse, this ensemble reflects tradition with an aura of majestic beauty. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
Day 3 – Royal Blue: Draped in this royal blue satin saree with intricate zardozi embroidery, Aditi’s look exudes timeless sophistication. Paired with a Varanasi silk brocade blouse, this ensemble reflects tradition with an aura of majestic beauty. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
4/9
Day 4 – Yellow: Aditi dazzles in this yellow organza silk saree featuring fine floral butis and zardozi embroidery. Styled with an emerald green blouse, golden jhumkas, and a green bindi, the look captures festive cheer in the most radiant way. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
Day 4 – Yellow: Aditi dazzles in this yellow organza silk saree featuring fine floral butis and zardozi embroidery. Styled with an emerald green blouse, golden jhumkas, and a green bindi, the look captures festive cheer in the most radiant way. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
5/9
Day 5 – Green: The actress mesmerises in this green silk bandhej saree highlighted with peacock motifs and sitara borders. Golden jhumkas and a classic bun with gajra complete the look, showcasing a traditional yet timeless Navratri appeal. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
Day 5 – Green: The actress mesmerises in this green silk bandhej saree highlighted with peacock motifs and sitara borders. Golden jhumkas and a classic bun with gajra complete the look, showcasing a traditional yet timeless Navratri appeal. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
6/9
Day 6 – Grey: Aditi stuns in this grey tissue silk lehenga that strikes the perfect balance between minimalism and grandeur. The understated ensemble speaks of ethereal charm, making it a graceful pick for evening festivities. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
Day 6 – Grey: Aditi stuns in this grey tissue silk lehenga that strikes the perfect balance between minimalism and grandeur. The understated ensemble speaks of ethereal charm, making it a graceful pick for evening festivities. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
7/9
Day 7 – Orange: The star turns heads in this orange organza saree with delicate silver zari work. Teamed with a matching embroidered blouse, the look is bold yet elegant, reflecting the fiery energy of celebration. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
Day 7 – Orange: The star turns heads in this orange organza saree with delicate silver zari work. Teamed with a matching embroidered blouse, the look is bold yet elegant, reflecting the fiery energy of celebration. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
8/9
Day 8 – Peacock Green: Aditi embraces heritage with this peacock green silk satin kurta set that exudes regal sophistication. The rich fabric and timeless design bring out a majestic vibe, perfect for festive gatherings steeped in tradition. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
Day 8 – Peacock Green: Aditi embraces heritage with this peacock green silk satin kurta set that exudes regal sophistication. The rich fabric and timeless design bring out a majestic vibe, perfect for festive gatherings steeped in tradition. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
9/9
Day 9 – Pink: Aditi shines in this rani pink Benarasi silk brocade kurta set with golden jaal embroidery. Paired with flared pants and a fuchsia embroidered dupatta, the look is festive artistry at its best. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
Day 9 – Pink: Aditi shines in this rani pink Benarasi silk brocade kurta set with golden jaal embroidery. Paired with flared pants and a fuchsia embroidered dupatta, the look is festive artistry at its best. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
Published at : 13 Sep 2025 05:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri Outfits Ethnic Wear Inspiration Celebrity Ethnic Fashion 9 Colours Of Navratri Aditi Rao Hydari Inspired Ethnic Looks Aditi Rao Hydari Fashion

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'21st Century Is Of North East': PM Modi Launches Rs 1,200 Cr Development Projects In Imphal
'21st Century Is Of North East': PM Modi Launches Rs 1,200 Cr Development Projects In Imphal
India
PM Modi Congratulates Nepal Interim PM Sushila Karki, Applauds Cleanliness Drive By Gen Z After Protest
PM Modi Congratulates Nepal Interim PM Sushila Karki, Applauds Cleanliness Drive By Gen Z After Protest
India
'Urge All Outfits To Embark On Path Of Peace For Your Children's Future': PM Modi In Manipur
'Urge All Outfits To Embark On Path Of Peace For Your Children's Future': PM Modi In Manipur
India
PM Modi Meets Manipur Violence Victims, Lays Foundation Stone For Projects Worth Rs 7,300 Cr In Churachandpur
PM Modi Meets Manipur Violence Victims, Lays Foundation Stone For Projects In Churachandpur
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Nepal Social Media Ban Sparks Youth Uprising, Government Collapses Amid Violent Crackdown
Bihar Congress AI Video On PM Modi’s Mother Sparks Controversy, BJP Hits Back
SpiceJet Q400 Loses Wheel During Takeoff In Kandla, Tractor Sinks In Water In Rajasthan
Rohit Yadav Shot Dead In Karawal Nagar, Bear Offers Prayers At Abu Road Temple
Disha Patani's Family Home Targeted In Early-Morning Firing; No Casualties Reported

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Embed widget