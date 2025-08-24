As Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 draws near, anticipation in Mumbai is reaching a fever pitch. Among the city’s many grand idols, one that always captures the spotlight is the Raja Tejukayacha of Lalbaug. This Ganesh idol is renowned for its sheer magnificence and commitment to eco-friendly traditions. This year, the 22-foot idol will arrive in a warrior avatar. Once again, it has been sculpted by veteran artist Rajan Zad, a fourth-generation murtikar whose family has been carrying this legacy forward for decades.

For the devotees, Raja Tejukayacha represents a blend of devotion, artistry, and sustainability. Since 2019, the Tejukaya Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has pioneered the use of eco-friendly materials like paper, gum, powder, and coconut husk, while finishing the idol with natural paints. At visarjan, the spectacle of thousands carrying the enormous idol on their shoulders all the way to Chowpatty is both awe-inspiring and deeply symbolic of Mumbai’s devotion.

An Eco-Friendly Legacy With Global Recognition

The mandal's shift to eco-friendly practices has not only inspired others but also earned global recognition. In 2019, Raja Tejukayacha entered the Guinness World Records as the largest eco-friendly Ganpati in the world. The first paper idol stood 22 feet tall, 18 feet wide, and weighed nearly 2,000 kg.

Over the years, Zad and his son, Vidhish, have also experimented with unique concepts such as idols made entirely from dried flowers, an artistic yet delicate innovation that highlights their relentless creativity while staying true to tradition.

A Journey That Began In 1967

The Tejukaya Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal was established in 1967 and has since become one of Mumbai’s most respected Ganpati mandals. The tradition of larger-than-life idols began in 1970, when Rajan’s father, Vitthal Zad, created the first 14-foot idol. By 1976, the mandal had already introduced the concept of paper idols, and in 1979, it unveiled the legendary Akhanda Brahmand Ganpati, a 25-foot marvel weighing nearly five tonnes.

The Countdown To Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

With less than a week to go before the festival, the lanes of Lalbaug are already buzzing with energy. This year’s majestic warrior avatar of Raja Tejukayacha is set to once again mesmerize devotees while reinforcing an important message, faith can thrive alongside sustainability.