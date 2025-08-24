Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — The 700-Year-Old Ganesh Temple Of Ranthambore Where Devotees Send Wedding Invites

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — The 700-Year-Old Ganesh Temple Of Ranthambore Where Devotees Send Wedding Invites

Ranthambore’s Ganesh temple is home to one of India’s oldest and rarest Ganesh idols. Know why lakhs of devotees visit this shrine during Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 11:11 AM (IST)
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated across India with immense devotion. One temple that always stands out during this celebration, is the Trinetra Ganesh Temple that's located inside the majestic Ranthambore Fort in Rajasthan. Believed to be house one of the oldest Ganesh idols of India, this destination is a magnet for lakhs of devotees every year.

This Ganesh idol is not just rare but also holds deep historical and religious importance. Devotees from different states send invitation cards for weddings, housewarmings, and festivals directly to this temple, believing that Lord Ganesh himself blesses every auspicious occasion.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — Where To See The World’s Biggest Ganesh Idol

Why Ranthambore’s Ganesh Idol Is Unique

The temple in the Ranthambore Fort is home to the Trinetra Ganesh, an idol with three eyes, which is considered rare. It's believed that King Hammir of Ranthambore dreamt of Lord Ganesh during a battle with Alauddin Khilji in the 13th century. Following this vision, an idol of Lord Ganesh appeared on the fort walls, which led to the construction of the temple.

This makes it one of the few temples where Ganesh is worshipped in this trinetra form. Devotees believe that praying here removes obstacles and brings prosperity in life.

A Blend Of Spirituality And History

The temple, situated inside the UNESCO-listed Ranthambore Fort, offers not only a divine experience but also glimpses of Rajasthan's glorious history. The fort itself is a heritage marvel and when it's combined with the spiritual aura of Ganesh Chaturthi, it creates a truly unforgettable experience for the devotees.

What sets this temple apart if the ritual of sending letters and wedding invitations addressed directly to Lord Ganesh at Ranthambore. These offerings are opened by the temple priests and placed before the deity, making it a rare tradition.

Significance And Unique Features Of The Trinetra Ganesh Idol

The Trinetra Ganesh idol at Ranthambore is renowned for its three eyes. It symbolises wisdom, spiritual insight, and protection. The third eye represents the ability to see beyond the ordinary and guide devotees on the path of righteousness. Carved from ancient stone over 700 years ago, the idol reflects exquisite craftsmanship, with intricate details on the crown, trunk, and ornaments, evoking a sense of divine presence.

Devotees believe that worshipping this Trinetra Ganesh can remove obstacles, bring prosperity, and bless households with happiness and success.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Published at : 24 Aug 2025 11:03 AM (IST)
