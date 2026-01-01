New Year 2026: 6 Picnic Spots In Delhi To Celebrate The First Day Of The Year

The beginning of a new year always carries a sense of freshness, hope, and excitement. As the calendar turns to January 1 2026, many people look for meaningful yet relaxing ways to welcome the year, away from loud parties and crowded celebrations. From peaceful walks to quality time with loved ones, New Year’s Day is also about slowing down and soaking in positive energy.

One of the most enjoyable ways to do this is by stepping outdoors. Delhi, despite its fast-paced life, offers several beautiful picnic spots where nature, history, and calm come together. Spending the first day of the year amidst greenery, heritage structures, or open skies can feel refreshing and grounding.

Here are some of the top picnic spots in Delhi where you can celebrate the first day of 2026 in a relaxed and memorable way.

ALSO READ: From Mountains To Coastlines: 6 Indian Destinations Poised To Spark Domestic Travel This New Year

Hauz Khas

(Image Source: x/ thedelhipedia)

Hauz Khas is a unique blend of history, nature, and modern charm. Named after a large historic water tank that translates to 'Royal Tank,' the complex is filled with ancient ruins that quietly narrate stories of Delhi’s rich past. Today, it has evolved into a popular picnic and hangout destination for people of all ages. With serene views, open green spaces, quirky cafés, and small shopping lanes, Hauz Khas offers a perfect balance of calm and vibrancy, making it ideal for a laid-back New Year outing.

Nehru Park

(Image Source: x/ DINESH_ABUSARIA)

Situated in Chanakyapuri, the diplomatic heart of New Delhi, Nehru Park is spread across an expansive 80 acres of lush greenery. Established in 1969 and named after India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, the park is known for its peaceful environment and scenic beauty. It frequently hosts cultural events like music festivals, art workshops, and yoga sessions. With blooming flowers, shaded walking trails, and open lawns, Nehru Park is perfect for a quiet picnic, an evening stroll, or simply unwinding amidst nature on New Year’s Day.

Sunder Nursery

(Image Source: x/ sundernursery)

Sunder Nursery, once known as Azim Bagh or Bagh-e-Azeem, is a stunning 16th-century heritage park located next to Humayun’s Tomb, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Spread across 90 acres, the park sits along the historic Grand Trunk Road and reflects the grandeur of Mughal-era landscaping. With its expansive lawns, water channels, and historic charm, Sunder Nursery offers a peaceful and visually rich setting for a relaxed picnic.

Millennium Park

(Image Source: x/ tourism_delhi)

Millennium Park, also known as Indraprastha Park, is among the longest parks in the capital and a favourite picnic spot for families and groups of friends. Located behind Humayun’s Tomb, the park is known for its neatly manicured gardens spread across nearly 20 acres. The long stretches of greenery offer a welcome escape from the city’s noise. Its calm surroundings and open spaces make it an ideal destination to relax, chat, and enjoy simple moments as the new year begins.

Lodhi Garden

(Image Source: Canva)

Lodhi Gardens beautifully combines Delhi’s historical legacy with natural charm. Spread over 90 acres, the gardens house impressive architectural structures such as the tombs of Mohammed Shah and Sikandar Lodhi, along with the iconic Bara Gumbad. Popular among locals and tourists alike, the park is perfect for morning walks, picnics, or quiet reflection. Surrounded by greenery and centuries-old monuments, Lodhi Gardens offers a timeless setting to start the year with peace and perspective.

Garden Of Five Senses

(Image Source: x/ IndiaAesthetica)

Designed to stimulate all five senses, this garden is a refreshing destination for families and children. Divided into thoughtfully designed sections, it features landscaped lawns, rock sculptures, waterfalls, fountains, and vibrant flower beds. Attractions like the spiral walkway at Khas Bagh, the lily-filled Neel Bagh, and the rooftop food court add to its charm. With cultural events held throughout the year, the Garden of Five Senses provides a relaxed yet engaging environment for a cheerful New Year picnic.