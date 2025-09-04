Giorgio Armani, Who Changed The Face Of Fashion, Passes Away At 91

Giorgio Armani, the legendary designer who transformed the landscape of Milan's ready-to-wear with his signature unstructured tailoring and timeless elegance, has died at the age of 91.

His fashion house said he passed away peacefully at home. Armani had missed his shows in June while recovering from an illness that was not made public.

He had been planning a big event to celebrate 50 years of his Giorgio Armani brand during Milan Fashion Week later this month.

The fashion house announced on Instagram that the Italian designer had passed away. "With infinite condolences, the Armani group announces the passing of its inventor, founder and tireless engine: Giorgio Armani. Mr Armani, as he was always called with respect and admiration by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Tireless, he has worked until the last days, dedicating himself to the company, to the collections, to the different and always new projects in being and to becoming,” the post read.

"Over the years, Giorgio Armani has created a vision that has expanded from fashion to every aspect of life, anticipating the times with extraordinary clarity and precision. He was driven by an inexorable curiosity, attention for the present and people. In this journey he created an open dialogue with the public, becoming a beloved and respected figure for his ability to communicate with everyone. Always attentive to the needs of the community, he has committed himself on many fronts, above all to his beloved Milan,” they added.

