Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleAnxiety, Stress, Burnout? Your Dog Might Be The Best Therapist You'll Ever Have

Anxiety, Stress, Burnout? Your Dog Might Be The Best Therapist You'll Ever Have

Dogs can be the most comforting co-therapists, easing anxiety, stress, and burnout with unconditional love, support, and presence in our lives.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 05:05 PM (IST)

(By Adnaan Khan)

The modern world can feel like an unending treadmill of duties, commitments, and buzzing notifications. It's no surprise that countless individuals are wrestling with anxiety, stress, and burnout because of it. While these emotions can often feel isolating and daunting, what if the solution isn't yet another intricate therapy session or a fancy new mindfulness app? What if the secret to feeling better lies in the warm, unconditional snuggles and slobbery kisses from a dog?

The Bond Beyond Pets

Dogs haven't only been our "pets" for ages; they've also been our loyal partners as working animals and, more recently, as unofficial therapists. The science is definitely there to support this type of therapeutic relationship. Research has shown that simply petting a dog causes a decrease in cortisol (the primary stress hormone) and an increase in oxytocin (the so-called love hormone). Physical contact is highly valuable; petting a dog can cause a significant physiological change, which calms the nervous system and promotes well-being.

The Comfort Factor

Furthermore, dogs can serve as a powerful antidote to feelings of isolation, which is a significant contributor to mental illness. A study published in 2021 also suggested that the human-animal bond may act to lessen the negative impact of stress on our health and well-being. Dogs provide a sense of comfort and stability, which can be grounding for someone with anxiety. The necessity of feeding, walking, and providing care for a dog can actually motivate someone who is feeling depressed to take action and find purpose. A morning walk with your dog isn't just exercise but a commitment to a living creature who relies on you to provide a patriarchal role, thereby also conditioning you to interact with the world outside of your mind.

Dogs Are Mindful Companions

In addition, dogs are champions of mindfulness. They totally embrace the present moment, unlike us humans, who are forever fretting over what’s next or what’s already happened. Dogs embrace life with a simple happiness, whether it’s a stroll in the park, a beloved toy to gnaw on, or a good old belly rub. This teaches us that the world is filled with simple and uncomplicated distractions that we use to ruminate on our anxiety. Watching and playing with a dog nudges us into slowing down and appreciating all the small, uncomplicated moments in our lives.

The Healing Power Of Dogs

While a dog can't replace professional medical advice, they can certainly be a powerful and loving co-therapist. Their ability to offer unwavering support, reduce stress hormones, and encourage us to live in the present makes them one of the best allies we can have in the fight against mental exhaustion. In a world that can seem so frigid, the love and true affection from a dog can be the ultimate remedy. So, whenever you're feeling swamped, just gaze into your dog's eyes. They might be the only therapist you need.

Adnaan Khan is the Founder & CEO of K9 School

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dogs And Mental Health Dog Therapy For Stress Dogs Reduce Anxiety Pets And Emotional Well-being Dogs And Human Connection
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CJI Gavai Responds To Backlash After ‘Go And Ask Deity’ Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Sparks Uproar
CJI Gavai Responds To Backlash After ‘Go And Ask Deity’ Remark On Vishnu Idol Restoration Sparks Uproar
India
'Form Filled In 36 Seconds, At 4:07 AM': Rahul Gandhi’s Second 'Vote Chori' Bomb; Cites These 3 Cases
'Form Filled In 36 Seconds, At 4:07 AM': Rahul Gandhi’s Second 'Vote Chori' Bomb; Cites These 3 Cases
India
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
India
Rahul Gandhi Claims Whistleblowers Inside Election Commission Exposing ‘Vote Chori’
Rahul Gandhi Claims Whistleblowers Inside Election Commission Exposing ‘Vote Chori’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Bengal Election 2026: Why Mamata Fears ISF's Abbas Siddiqui More Than The Left-Congress
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget