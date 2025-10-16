Hosting A Diwali Party? Try These 10 Must-Have Starters For Guests

Diwali is the season of lights, laughter, and irresistible food. Hosting a party during this festive time can be both exciting and challenging. Whether you’re inviting friends, family, or colleagues, having a well-curated selection of starters sets the tone for the entire celebration. This list of 10 crowd-pleasing Diwali starters combines traditional Indian flavours with creative twists, making them perfect for parties of any size.

From spicy and tangy chaat to indulgent bites, these recipes promise to wow your guests and keep the festive energy alive.

1. Dabeli Dhokla



(Image Source: Pinterest/cookingcarnival)

This fusion starter brings together two Indian favourites, Gujarati Dhokla and the spicy Maharashtrian Dabeli. Soft, steamed dhokla squares are topped with a tangy, slightly sweet dabeli masala, finely chopped onions, pomegranate seeds, and sev for crunch. A drizzle of tamarind chutney adds a burst of tanginess, while coriander leaves provide freshness. Dabeli Dhokla is not only delicious but also extremely visually appealing. This bit-sized, flavour packed snack is loved by all as it balances sweet, tangy, and spicy notes perfectly.

2. Masala Papdi Chaat

(Image Source: Pinterest/thekitchn)

A quintessential Indian street food favourite, Masala Papdi Chaat is a medley of crisp papdis, boiled potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, and sweet-tangy chutneys. Simply sprinkle with chaat masala, pomegranate seeds, and fresh coriander for added flavour and colour. The beauty of this dish lies in its perfect balance of textures. For Diwali parties, serving it in small bowls or on mini platters makes it easy for guests to enjoy without fuss. The vibrant combination of colours and flavours makes Masala Papdi Chaat a showstopper.

3. Stuffed Mushroom Caps

(Image Source: Pinterest/mollyshomeguide)

These Stuffed Mushroom Caps are bite-sized, elegant, and bursting with flavour. Large mushroom caps are filled with a mixture of cream cheese, garlic, herbs, and finely chopped vegetables or paneer. Baked until golden and slightly crispy on top, these mushrooms make for a rich, indulgent starter that feels luxurious yet is easy to prepare. You can also garnish with fresh parsley and microgreens to elevate the presentation for your party platter. They’re ideal for a festive gathering where presentation and flavour must go hand-in-hand.

4. Spinach And Panner Quesadillas

(Image Source: Pinterest/flavourecipe)

A fusion favourite, Paneer and Spinach Quesadillas blend Indian flavours with a Mexican twist. Soft tortillas are layered with spiced paneer cubes, sauteed spinach, and melted cheese, then grilled till they turn golden-brown. Each slice delivers a satisfying mix of smoky, creamy, and mildly spiced flavours, making it an instant hit at parties. It's quick to prepare and easy to serve. The combination of protein-rich paneer and nutrient-packed spinach ensures these starters are both indulgent and wholesome.

5. Dahi Puri Shots

(Image Source: Pinterest/cookiliciousveg)

Dahi Puri Shots take the traditional pani puri to a party-friendly level. Mini puris are filled with mashed potatoes, sprouted beans, yogurt, and chutney first. Then, they're served in shot glasses for easy handling. A sprinkle of sev, fresh coriander, and a dash of chaat masala adds crunch and flavour. They are visually striking and offer a burst of textures and tangy-sweet-spicy flavours. This party starter allows guests to enjoy the classic chaat in a way that keeps the festive energy lively and interactive.

6. Cheese Corn Balls

(Image Source: Pinterest/saraniyaa)

Crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside, Cheese Corn Balls are a universal favourite. Boiled corn kernels are combined with cheese, herbs, and lightly spiced mashed potatoes, then shaped into balls and deep-fried until golden. Each bite delivers creamy, cheesy goodness balanced by a perfectly crunchy exterior. Pair them with a tangy ketchup or mint chutney for an added flavour boost. Their golden-brown colour, crisp texture, and cheesy centre make them irresistibly appealing.

7. Podi Mini Idli

(Image Source: Pinterest/swasthi)

Podi Mini Idlis are soft, bite-sized steamed idlis tossed in aromatic podi and a drizzle of ghee. They offer a flavourful, bit-sized snack that's easy to serve at parties. The combination of soft idlis with the nutty, spicy podi powder makes them addictive, while ghee adds richness and a festive touch. Perfect for guests looking for traditional Indian snacks with a modern twist, Podi Mini Idlis add a unique and authentic flavour to your Diwali spread.

8. Achari Paneer Naan Bombs

(Image Source: Pinterest/My_homemaderecipe)

These Achari Paneer Naan Bombs are bursting with flavour and texture. Soft naan pieces are filled with tangy, spiced paneer cooked in achari masala, then rolled into bite-sized balls. Baked or shallow-fried until golden, these bombs are perfect finger foods for parties. Each bite offers a harmonious mix of soft naan, spiced paneer, and aromatic Indian pickling spices. These starters combine rich Indian flavours with convenient, easy-to-eat portions. This makes them ideal for festive gatherings. You can also garnish it with fresh coriander or a drizzle of yogurt.

9. Indian Chilli Cheese Churros

(Image Source: Pinterest/radoslaza31)

Indian Chilli Cheese Churros are a spicy and cheese twist on the classic churro. These are deep fried snacks that are made from semolina or flour that's infused with green chillies, cheese, and spices. Crispy on the outside and cheesy on the inside, they’re best served with mint chutney or spicy tomato dip. Their striking appearance and bold taste make them conversation starters at any Diwali gathering, giving a modern, fusion touch to your festive menu.

10. Papad Cones

(Image Source: Pinterest/SamraddiHegde)

Papad Cones are crunchy snacks that are made by shaping fried or roasted papads into cone shapes and filling them with tangy chaat, diced veggies, or curd. These easy to serve snacks are packed with flavour and texture. Papad Cones are perfect for parties because they eliminate the mess while providing guests with a fun, interactive snacking experience. Garnishing with sev, pomegranate seeds, or fresh coriander elevates both the presentation and taste.