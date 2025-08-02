Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleRevive Your Lips: Daily Lip Care Rituals That Nourish More Than Just Your Smile

Revive Your Lips: Daily Lip Care Rituals That Nourish More Than Just Your Smile

Daily lip care is more than a beauty ritual; it’s a form of self-care. Whether it’s dry weather, too much lipstick, or lack of hydration, our lips face multiple stressors every day.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 09:47 AM (IST)

(By Dr. Blossom Kochhar)

Our lips are one of the most delicate and expressive features of our face. They don’t just reflect beauty; they speak of our health, hydration, and emotional wellbeing. In ancient holistic practices, lips are believed to be connected with the energy of self-expression, nourishment, and even our ability to receive love and communicate clearly.

Daily lip care is more than a beauty ritual; it’s a form of self-care. Whether it’s dry weather, too much lipstick, or lack of hydration, our lips face multiple stressors every day. That’s why they deserve some extra love.

ALSO READ: Monsoon And Digestion: Understanding How Rainy Weather May Impact Your Stomach

Morning And Night Lip Rituals

At night, gently cleanse your lips and apply a light coat of Vaseline or a nourishing lip balm. This locks in moisture and prevents cracking while you sleep. In the morning, follow up with a hydrating lip salve; choose one enriched with natural oils or Vitamin E. You can wear it on its own for a subtle sheen or under your lipstick for a smooth base.

If your lips are dry, flaky, or chapped, avoid using lipstick, especially matte formulas. These can worsen dryness. Instead, reapply a gentle moisturiser or lip balm several times a day to keep your lips supple and plump.

And, don’t forget to apply sunscreen to your lips. Choose a lip balm with SPF to protect against sun damage, which often goes unnoticed on the lips.

Two Simple DIY Remedies:

  • Lip Scrub: Mix unsalted butter with powdered sugar. Gently massage it onto your lips in circular motions. Rinse off for instantly smoother lips.
  • Lip Softener: Crush fresh rose petals and blend them with a small amount of butter. Apply generously before bed. It helps restore natural colour and softness.

Your lips reflect how you feel and how you express yourself. Taking a few mindful moments each day to care for them not only enhances your appearance but also uplifts your mood and facial energy. A well-hydrated pout truly never goes out of style!

Dr. Blossom Kochhar is Pioneer in Aromatherapy, Skincare Expert and Chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 09:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lip Care Tips Lipcare Lip Care Rituals Daily Lip Care Routine Soft Lips Remedies
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Terrorist Killed During Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Kulgam
Terrorist Killed During Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Kulgam
Cities
'Grave Insult': CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams National Film Award For 'Kerala Story'
'Grave Insult': CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams National Film Award For 'Kerala Story'
Astro
Horoscope Today, August 2: See What The Stars Have In Store - Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Horoscope Today, August 2: See What The Stars Have In Store - Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
India
'Unverified And Dubious': MEA Rejects UK Parliamentary Report Accusing India Of 'Transnational Repression'
'Unverified And Dubious': MEA Rejects UK Report Accusing India Of 'Transnational Repression'
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget