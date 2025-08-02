(By Dr. Blossom Kochhar)

Our lips are one of the most delicate and expressive features of our face. They don’t just reflect beauty; they speak of our health, hydration, and emotional wellbeing. In ancient holistic practices, lips are believed to be connected with the energy of self-expression, nourishment, and even our ability to receive love and communicate clearly.

Daily lip care is more than a beauty ritual; it’s a form of self-care. Whether it’s dry weather, too much lipstick, or lack of hydration, our lips face multiple stressors every day. That’s why they deserve some extra love.

ALSO READ: Monsoon And Digestion: Understanding How Rainy Weather May Impact Your Stomach

Morning And Night Lip Rituals

At night, gently cleanse your lips and apply a light coat of Vaseline or a nourishing lip balm. This locks in moisture and prevents cracking while you sleep. In the morning, follow up with a hydrating lip salve; choose one enriched with natural oils or Vitamin E. You can wear it on its own for a subtle sheen or under your lipstick for a smooth base.

If your lips are dry, flaky, or chapped, avoid using lipstick, especially matte formulas. These can worsen dryness. Instead, reapply a gentle moisturiser or lip balm several times a day to keep your lips supple and plump.

And, don’t forget to apply sunscreen to your lips. Choose a lip balm with SPF to protect against sun damage, which often goes unnoticed on the lips.

Two Simple DIY Remedies:

Lip Scrub: Mix unsalted butter with powdered sugar. Gently massage it onto your lips in circular motions. Rinse off for instantly smoother lips.

Mix unsalted butter with powdered sugar. Gently massage it onto your lips in circular motions. Rinse off for instantly smoother lips. Lip Softener: Crush fresh rose petals and blend them with a small amount of butter. Apply generously before bed. It helps restore natural colour and softness.

Your lips reflect how you feel and how you express yourself. Taking a few mindful moments each day to care for them not only enhances your appearance but also uplifts your mood and facial energy. A well-hydrated pout truly never goes out of style!

Dr. Blossom Kochhar is Pioneer in Aromatherapy, Skincare Expert and Chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator