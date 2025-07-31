Monsoon And Digestion: Understanding How Rainy Weather May Impact Your Stomach

(By Dr. Vivek Singh)

The monsoon season brings a drop in temperature, higher humidity, and a change in eating habits, all of which can impact digestion. The digestive system becomes more sensitive during this time, and people often experience issues like bloating, indigestion, acidity, or irregular bowel movements.

Why Digestion Suffers During Monsoon:

One major reason for this is the weakened digestive fire or "agni," a concept in traditional Indian systems which refers to the body’s natural ability to break down food. In colder and damper weather, this function tends to slow down. As a result, food takes longer to digest, and meals that are heavy, oily, or spicy can further strain the system.

Monsoon Caution:

Increased moisture in the environment also supports the growth of bacteria and other pathogens, making food contamination more likely. Street food, raw vegetables, or improperly stored items can easily cause infections. People may experience symptoms such as diarrhea or stomach cramps due to poor food hygiene during this season.

Humidity can also lead to dehydration, as people may not feel as thirsty as they do in summer. This can affect bowel function and lead to constipation. Low water intake combined with fiber-deficient food habits can make the digestive process sluggish.

Tips For Healthy Digestion:

To maintain healthy digestion during the monsoon, it’s advisable to eat freshly prepared, light meals. Steamed, warm food is easier on the stomach compared to fried or cold items. Hydration should be maintained with clean, boiled or filtered water. Eating on time and in moderation also helps reduce the risk of digestive discomfort.

Monsoon-related digestive issues are common but can be managed through simple dietary and hygiene practices. Staying mindful of what and how you eat during this season plays a key role in preventing illness and maintaining gut health.

Dr Vivek Singh is Consultant Gastroenterology & Endoscopy at Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai

