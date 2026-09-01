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English NewsLifestyleCancer Prevention: 7 Lifestyle Changes That May Help Reduce Your Risk

Cancer Prevention: 7 Lifestyle Changes That May Help Reduce Your Risk

Quitting tobacco, avoiding alcohol, eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, managing stress, limiting chemical exposure and getting timely health check-ups can help reduce cancer risk.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Monitor health, seek screenings, and manage personal stress effectively.

The word cancer can trigger fear, but cancer is not caused by a single factor. Genetics, age, environmental exposure and lifestyle can all play a role in the development of different types of cancer. While some risk factors cannot be changed, adopting healthier habits may help reduce the risk of several cancers. From avoiding tobacco to staying active and following recommended health screenings, everyday choices can make a difference to long-term health.

Stay Away From Tobacco And Smoking

Tobacco is one of the leading preventable causes of cancer. Smoking is associated with cancers of the lung, mouth, throat, pancreas, kidney and several other organs. Second-hand smoke can also increase health risks. People who smoke or use tobacco products should consider quitting. If stopping is difficult, speaking to a doctor or healthcare professional can help identify suitable support and treatment options.

Follow A Balanced Diet

A healthy, balanced diet can support overall wellbeing and may help lower the risk of certain cancers. Include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses and other fibre-rich foods in your daily meals. Highly processed foods and foods high in added sugar, salt or unhealthy fats should be limited. Red and processed meat should also be consumed in moderation. No individual food, spice, tea or supplement can guarantee protection from cancer.

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Stay Physically Active

Regular physical activity benefits the heart, muscles, metabolism and overall health and can help reduce the risk of certain cancers. Walking, cycling, swimming, yoga, sports or other moderate activities can be included in a daily routine. The focus should be on regular movement rather than excessive exercise. Choose activities suitable for your age and fitness level.

Limit Alcohol Consumption

Alcohol consumption has been linked to an increased risk of several cancers. Generally, the more alcohol a person consumes, the greater the associated risk. Avoiding alcohol is the lowest-risk choice for cancer prevention. Those who drink should avoid excessive consumption and follow appropriate health guidance.

Manage Stress And Prioritise Wellbeing

Stress is not considered a direct cause of cancer, but prolonged stress can affect sleep, eating habits and overall wellbeing. Relaxation techniques, meditation, hobbies, reading, music and spending time with loved ones can help manage everyday stress.

Reduce Unnecessary Chemical Exposure

Some chemicals and substances encountered at work or in the environment are known to increase cancer risk. Follow safety instructions when handling pesticides, paints, solvents and other potentially hazardous substances.

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Do Not Ignore Warning Signs

Persistent or unusual symptoms should be discussed with a healthcare professional. Unexplained weight loss, a persistent lump, unusual bleeding, a wound that does not heal, prolonged changes in bowel or bladder habits, or unexplained fatigue may require medical evaluation. Following age- and risk-appropriate cancer screening recommendations can also help detect certain cancers early. No lifestyle change can eliminate cancer risk entirely, but avoiding tobacco, staying active, maintaining a balanced diet, limiting alcohol and following medical advice can help reduce preventable risks.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is alcohol consumption linked to cancer?

Yes, alcohol consumption is linked to an increased risk of several cancers. Generally, the more alcohol consumed, the greater the associated risk. Avoiding alcohol is the lowest-risk choice for prevention.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cancer Prevention Cancer Risk Factors Cancer Prevention Tips
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