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English NewsNews'Grateful To India': Zelenskyy Meets Jaishankar, Backs New Delhi's Peace Push

'Grateful To India': Zelenskyy Meets Jaishankar, Backs New Delhi's Peace Push

Zelenskyy thanked India for supporting efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, while stressing the need for peace, Black Sea security and protection of civilian shipping.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 09:07 PM (IST)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked India for its willingness to help end the Russia-Ukraine war after meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Kyiv on Thursday. Calling peace India’s “clear position”, Zelenskyy said Kyiv appreciated New Delhi’s desire to help bring an end to what he described as Russia’s unjust war. 

Zelenskyy Thanks India

After meeting Jaishankar, Zelenskyy said the two leaders discussed “important issues” and reiterated Ukraine’s need for a reliable and lasting peace.

“We are grateful to India for its desire to end this unjust war. Peace is needed. This is India’s clear position,” Zelenskyy said.

He said Russia launched another attack using jet-powered Shahed drones while the Indian minister was in Kyiv. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s combat aviation intercepted most of the drones, ensuring the safety of the visiting Indian delegation.

The Ukrainian president also expressed hope that other influential countries would take a clearer stand in favour of ending the war and supporting a lasting peace.

Also Read: ‘People Running Out Of patience’: Abhijeet Dipke Challenges PM Modi To Publicly Show University Degrees

Black Sea Security In Focus

Zelenskyy said discussions also centred on the Black Sea, particularly the growing threat to civilian shipping and global food supplies.

He said it was “absolutely unacceptable” to block food shipments to regions that depend heavily on maritime trade routes. Accusing Russia of targeting Ukrainian ports and disrupting the grain corridor, Zelenskyy said such actions were creating wider instability in global trade and food security.

He stressed that countries must work together to ensure the security of commercial shipping in the Black Sea.

Jaishankar Says India Is Ready To Help

Earlier, Jaishankar said India was willing to contribute to efforts aimed at ending the conflict if its role could help.

“If India can be of any help, in any manner, we are there,” the External Affairs Minister said while addressing reporters alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

During talks with Sybiha, the two sides also discussed bilateral ties, regional developments and recent attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea.

Jaishankar is on a visit to Ukraine and Poland from September 3 to 5, with Kyiv marking the first leg of the diplomatic tour.

Also Read: ‘India Ready To Help End Russia-Ukraine War’: EAM Jaishankar In Kyiv

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 09:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Russia Ukraine War Zelenskyy Jaishankar In Ukraine
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