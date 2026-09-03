Smriti Mandhana Goes Berserk In Women's Asia Cup, Breaks Two Major Records

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Smriti Mandhana scored 124 runs, powering India's T20 Asia Cup total.

Mandhana achieved 18 international centuries, surpassing Meg Lanning's record.

She also became top international run-scorer, surpassing Mithali Raj's record.

Smriti Mandhana Breaks Records: Smriti Mandhana has produced another landmark performance for India, rewriting two major records during a sensational innings against Hong Kong in the Women's T20 Asia Cup. The India opener smashed 124 from just 64 deliveries, sending the ball to the boundary 14 times while clearing it on seven occasions. Her breathtaking knock not only powered India's massive total but also took her past two legendary milestones in women's international cricket.

Mandhana's century was her 18th in international cricket, moving her clear of Australia's Meg Lanning, who had previously held the record with 17 hundreds.

Mandhana Sets New Centuries Landmark

The 124-run blitz saw Mandhana become the leading century-maker in women's international cricket.

Her latest hundred moved her tally to 18, while Lanning and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt remain tied on 17.

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West Indies star Hayley Matthews has 15 centuries, with New Zealand's Suzie Bates and England's Tammy Beaumont both on 14.

Most International Centuries In Women's Cricket:

Smriti Mandhana: 18

Meg Lanning: 17

Laura Wolvaardt: 17

Hayley Matthews: 15

Suzie Bates: 14

Tammy Beaumont: 14

The milestone underlines Mandhana's remarkable consistency across formats and adds another major achievement to her growing international legacy.

Mithali Raj’s Long-Standing Run-Scoring Record Falls

Smriti Mandhana also moved to the top of the women's international run-scoring charts during her record-breaking innings.

Her score took her career tally to 10,869 runs, edging past former India captain Mithali Raj's previous record of 10,868.

Highest Run-Scorers In Women's International Cricket:

Smriti Mandhana - 10,869*

Mithali Raj - 10,868

Suzie Bates - 10,740

Charlotte Edwards - 10,273

Stafanie Taylor - 10,007

Mandhana Powers India To 193/5

India finished their 20 overs on 193 for 5, with Mandhana providing the overwhelming majority of the damage.

Shafali Verma was the next-highest scorer with 28 from 17 balls, striking three fours and two sixes. No other Indian batter managed to reach 15.

Hong Kong's Marina Lamplough was their most successful bowler, claiming two wickets, but there was little she or her teammates could do to contain Mandhana's extraordinary assault.