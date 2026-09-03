The unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) has entered its 88th day, with no clear sign of a political settlement or the situation returning to normal. Fresh incidents of firing have been reported over the past 24 hours, adding to tensions across the region. In Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad, Pakistani Rangers have opened fire at locations linked to ongoing protests. The developments come as political uncertainty continues, with elections yet to be held in seven constituencies in Poonch and Sudhanoti districts amid the prolonged unrest.

Fresh Firing In PoK

According to the report, Pakistani Rangers opened fire in Rawalakot’s Baloch locality after people gathered there in the evening. No casualties were reported in the incident.

A local journalist who later reached the site of an earlier firing came under firing from the Rangers, in an attempt to intimidate him.

Similar images of what the report describes as direct firing by Pakistani Rangers have also emerged from Muzaffarabad.

The report claims that 133 people have been killed in Pakistani Rangers’ firing in PoK since June 5.

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Elections Remain Incomplete

Political uncertainty has continued alongside the unrest. Elections were held in 38 of the 45 seats, with turnout below 40% in several constituencies and allegations of irregularities.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won 25 seats and subsequently formed the government. It also secured three reserved seats for women, along with seats reserved for a technical expert, an ulema representative and an overseas representative, according to the report.

However, voting in seven constituencies in Poonch and Sudhanoti districts has not taken place because of the continuing unrest. Polling for these seats has been postponed indefinitely.

Despite the incomplete election process, PML-N’s Iftikhar Gilani became prime minister of PoK and took charge on August 28.

Controversy Over Assembly Seat

The report also raises questions over the election of Abdullah Saeed Shah, also known as Pir Mazhar Ali Shah, to the PoK assembly on an ulema-reserved seat.

It describes him as a figure associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and claims this is the second time he has entered the PoK assembly.

According to the report, he was previously sent to the assembly in 2021 as a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam candidate, after which the Pakistan Peoples Party government appointed him as a minister.

The report claims the PML-N has now repeated the move by supporting his return to the PoK assembly, adding another layer to the political controversy surrounding the region as the unrest enters its 88th day.

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