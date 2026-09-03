India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsLifestyleWhat To Eat During Janmashtami Vrat? 7 Foods To Keep Hunger, Fatigue At Bay

What To Eat During Janmashtami Vrat? 7 Foods To Keep Hunger, Fatigue At Bay

Eat buckwheat, makhana, sabudana and fresh fruits to avoid weakness and fatigue, maintain energy and stay active throughout your fast during Janmashtami.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Maintain hydration, break fast with light foods gradually.

Janmashtami is celebrated with great devotion across India as devotees mark the birth of Lord Krishna. Many people observe a fast on this day, following different traditions. While some devotees observe a strict or waterless fast, others consume fruits, milk and vrat-friendly foods. Fasting for long hours can sometimes lead to weakness, fatigue or dizziness, particularly when the body does not receive enough fluids or energy. Choosing nutritious foods before and after the fasting period can help support energy levels while allowing devotees to follow their religious practices. Here are some commonly consumed foods that can be included during Janmashtami fasting, depending on individual fasting traditions.

Eat A Light Meal Before Starting The Fast

A Janmashtami fast can continue for several hours, making it important to begin the day with a light and nutritious meal if your fasting tradition permits. Fresh fruits, curd, vegetables and other simple foods can provide energy without making you feel excessively full. Avoid very oily, fried or heavy meals before beginning the fast, as these may cause digestive discomfort.

Include Fresh Fruits

Fresh fruits are among the most popular choices during vrat. Bananas, apples, pomegranates and papayas contain carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals and natural sugars that can provide energy. Eating smaller portions at intervals, where permitted, can also help manage hunger instead of consuming a large quantity at once.

ALSO READ | Janmashtami 2026: 15 Best Krishna-Themed Gifts For Kids Under Rs 1,000

Try Sabudana And Buckwheat

Sabudana and buckwheat flour are commonly used in vrat-friendly preparations. Sabudana khichdi can provide carbohydrates, while buckwheat-based rotis and parathas can make a more filling option. However, fried preparations such as sabudana vada and puris should be consumed in moderation. Excess oil or ghee may make the food heavy and uncomfortable to digest.

Add Curd And Makhana

Curd can be included in several fasting diets and is a refreshing option, particularly when paired with fruit or other light foods. Makhana, or fox nuts, can also be lightly roasted and eaten as a snack. These foods can add variety while helping devotees avoid relying entirely on fried vrat preparations.

ALSO READ | Janmashtami Bhog 2026: 3 Easy Traditional Sweets To Offer Lord Krishna At Home

Stay Hydrated If Allowed

Those who are permitted to drink during the fast should maintain adequate fluid intake. Water, coconut water, lemon water and buttermilk can help support hydration. However, devotees observing a waterless fast should follow their established religious practice and should not alter it without appropriate guidance.

Break The Fast With Light Foods

After fasting for several hours, avoid immediately eating a large or oily meal. Begin with lighter foods such as fruit, milk or another easily tolerated option, then gradually return to a regular meal. People with existing health conditions or those who regularly experience dizziness or weakness should consult a healthcare professional before undertaking a prolonged or restrictive fast.

Frequently Asked Questions

How should one break the Janmashtami fast?

Break the fast with light foods like fruit or milk, then gradually reintroduce regular meals. Avoid consuming large or oily meals immediately after fasting.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 03 Sep 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janmashtami 2026 Janmashtami Vrat Janmashtami Fasting
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
What To Eat During Janmashtami Vrat? 7 Foods To Keep Hunger, Fatigue At Bay
What To Eat During Janmashtami Vrat? 7 Foods To Keep Hunger, Fatigue At Bay
Lifestyle
Gold Cleaning Scam: How Jewellery Shops Can Cheat You While Cleaning Gold Jewellery
Gold Cleaning Scam: How Jewellery Shops Can Cheat You While Cleaning Gold Jewellery
Lifestyle
Janmashtami 2026: 15 Best Krishna-Themed Gifts For Kids Under Rs 1,000
Janmashtami 2026: 15 Best Krishna-Themed Gifts For Kids Under Rs 1,000
Lifestyle
Janmashtami 2026: Witness Classical Dance-Drama ‘Krishna’ In Sanskrit; Check Delhi Dates, Venue
Janmashtami 2026: Witness Classical Dance-Drama ‘Krishna’ In Sanskrit; Check Delhi Dates, Venue
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Flood Alert: Ganga Above Danger Mark in Patna, Begusarai; UP Also Battles Floods
Varanasi Flood Alert: PM Modi Reviews Situation as Ganga Water Level Rises
Breaking: ED Report Triggers Punjab Political Storm; Kharge? High Court Hearing Today
Breaking: Property Dealer Shot Dead Outside Gym in Delhi’s Narela, Police Hunt Attackers
Breaking: PM Modi Speaks to Varanasi Officials as Ganga Crosses Danger Mark Amid Flooding
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget