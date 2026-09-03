Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Removes Konda Surekha From Cabinet With Immediate Effect

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Telangana CM removed Minister Surekha for daughter's remarks.

Surekha's daughter accused CM Reddy of state looting.

CM also removed Dr. Chinna Reddy from planning board.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has removed Minister Konda Surekha from the state cabinet with immediate effect. A recommendation to this effect has been sent to the Governor.

The move comes after controversial remarks made by Konda Sushmita Patel, daughter of Telangana Forest Minister Konda Surekha, against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other leaders.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: After being dropped from State Cabinet, Konda Surekha says, "...Everyone will support me. They too are not satisfied. But nobody is saying it out loud...They told me thay my daughter said what they could not. All of them feel the same but the Govt… pic.twitter.com/mbdf4KcNY7 — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2026

Several Congress MLAs had subsequently urged the party leadership to take action over the remarks made by Surekha's daughter against the Chief Minister and other leaders.

Konda Surekha Met Kharge In Delhi

Amid the controversy, Konda Surekha met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Telangana Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan in Delhi on Wednesday (September 2).

After the meeting, Surekha said the party high command had assured her that the issues she raised would be considered and a decision would be taken only after due deliberation.

Konda Sushmita Patel had criticised Revanth Reddy and his family for celebrating her mother's birthday in Parkal, Warangal district. She said they had forgotten those who had helped her mother's political rise.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: When asked if she will meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, Konda Surekha says, "No, I won't...They won't take me back. Let's see what happens in future."



"Yes," she says when asked if she feels cheated by Revanth Reddy. pic.twitter.com/5no9P3osXG — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2026

She also accused them of looting the state through shell companies. The matter subsequently went before the party's disciplinary committee.

ALSO READ: BRICS Summit 2026: Central Govt Offices In Delhi, New Delhi To Remain Closed On September 11

Chinna Reddy Removed From Planning Board Post

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Revanth Reddy has also revoked Dr G. Chinna Reddy's appointment as Vice Chairman of the Telangana Planning Board with immediate effect.

Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has been appointed as the new Vice Chairman of the Telangana Planning Board in place of Dr G. Chinna Reddy.

Two More Appointments Announced

The Chief Minister also appointed Nerella Sharada as Chairperson of the Telangana State Women's Commission, Hyderabad.

Former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament G. Sudha Rani has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA).

ALSO READ: SIR Voter Roll Exercise: 13.37 Crore Names Left Out Across 30 States, 5 Top The List