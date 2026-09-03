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English NewsNewsTelangana CM Revanth Reddy Removes Konda Surekha From Cabinet With Immediate Effect

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Removes Konda Surekha From Cabinet With Immediate Effect

Several Congress MLAs had subsequently urged the party leadership to take action over the remarks made by Surekha's daughter against the Chief Minister and other leaders.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Telangana CM removed Minister Surekha for daughter's remarks.
  • Surekha's daughter accused CM Reddy of state looting.
  • CM also removed Dr. Chinna Reddy from planning board.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has removed Minister Konda Surekha from the state cabinet with immediate effect. A recommendation to this effect has been sent to the Governor.

The move comes after controversial remarks made by Konda Sushmita Patel, daughter of Telangana Forest Minister Konda Surekha, against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other leaders.

Several Congress MLAs had subsequently urged the party leadership to take action over the remarks made by Surekha's daughter against the Chief Minister and other leaders.

Konda Surekha Met Kharge In Delhi

Amid the controversy, Konda Surekha met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Telangana Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan in Delhi on Wednesday (September 2).

After the meeting, Surekha said the party high command had assured her that the issues she raised would be considered and a decision would be taken only after due deliberation.

Konda Sushmita Patel had criticised Revanth Reddy and his family for celebrating her mother's birthday in Parkal, Warangal district. She said they had forgotten those who had helped her mother's political rise.

She also accused them of looting the state through shell companies. The matter subsequently went before the party's disciplinary committee.

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Chinna Reddy Removed From Planning Board Post

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Revanth Reddy has also revoked Dr G. Chinna Reddy's appointment as Vice Chairman of the Telangana Planning Board with immediate effect.

Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has been appointed as the new Vice Chairman of the Telangana Planning Board in place of Dr G. Chinna Reddy.

Two More Appointments Announced

The Chief Minister also appointed Nerella Sharada as Chairperson of the Telangana State Women's Commission, Hyderabad.

Former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament G. Sudha Rani has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA).

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Minister Konda Surekha removed from the Telangana cabinet?

She was removed due to controversial remarks made by her daughter, Konda Sushmita Patel, against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other leaders.

What specific remarks did Konda Surekha's daughter make?

Konda Sushmita Patel criticized CM Revanth Reddy for celebrating her mother's birthday and accused his family of looting the state through shell companies.

Were there any other changes in state appointments?

Yes, Dr. G. Chinna Reddy was removed as Vice Chairman of the Telangana Planning Board, and Gadwal Vijayalakshmi was appointed in his place.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 06:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Konda Surekha Telangana CM Removes Konda Surekha Konda Surekha Removed From Cabinet
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