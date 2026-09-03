Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed intense debate on law and order.

Opposition leader Stalin questioned government's handling of crime, protests.

Chief Minister Vijay promised detailed response Monday, requested presence.

Drama unfolded inside the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday after the DMK targeted the ruling TVK government over the law and order situation in the state.

Chief Minister Vijay, responding to the Opposition’s allegations, said he would address each of the questions raised by DMK members when he speaks in the Assembly on Monday. He also requested the Speaker to ensure that DMK members remained in their seats throughout his address and did not stage a walkout, news agency PTI reported.

Udhayanidhi Stalin Targets TVK government

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin questioned the TVK government over its frequent criticism of the previous DMK administration’s handling of drug proliferation.

Stalin asked why the current government had promoted two senior police officers who had headed the same departments during the DMK’s tenure if the previous administration’s efforts had been inadequate.

He also pointed to a rise in POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases in Tamil Nadu, along with an increase in crime. Stalin highlighted that the DMK government had established special committees and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to support victims and ensure swift justice, according to the PTI report.

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Vijay Promises Detailed Reply On Monday

After hearing Stalin’s allegations, Vijay rose from his seat and addressed the Speaker.

“Honourable Speaker, for all the questions raised by the honourable members, I will provide a clear explanation when I come on Monday. Even if I am not here, I will receive information about who is asking what questions. I will provide a clear answer to everything. I have one request through you — no one should get up and run away.”

Stalin also accused the government of mishandling democratic protests and student dissent. He criticised the alleged suppression of protests, including anti-NEET demonstrations at Marina Beach, and alleged political interference.

“We expected the Chief Minister to respond. But he said he would reply on Monday and walked out of the House,” Stalin remarked.

Opposition Protests As Assembly Turns Chaotic

Public Works Department Minister Aadhav Arjuna subsequently criticised the previous DMK government over data presented in its policy notes on crime rates, including murder statistics from 2020 and 2021.

Following this, Opposition members stood up in protest, leading to chaotic scenes inside the Assembly.

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