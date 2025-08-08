The food that we eat on a regular basis is full of stories, quirks, and strange truths. These facts can completely change the way you think about your favourite snacks and meals. From fruits you thought you knew to culinary accidents that became global sensations, the world of food hides more secrets than you might expect. In fact, some of these facts are so strange, they sound unreal.

Whether you're a foodie or a trivia lover, these bizarre food facts will surprise, delight, and maybe even make you rethink your next grocery run.

ALSO READ: King Cobra’s Lifespan And Other Facts You Never Knew

1. Bananas Are Berries, But Strawberries Aren't

(Image Source: Pinterest/tranda)

If we speak botanically, bananas tick all the boxes to be classified as berries, while strawberries don't. This is because a berry must come from a single ovary and contain seeds inside the fruit, and bananas fit that description. Strawberries, on the other hand, are considered “aggregate fruits” because their seeds are on the outside and they form from multiple ovaries. Bananas grow on what most people think is a tree, but it's actually the world's largest herb. So the next time someone calls a strawberry a berry, you can drop this little knowledge bomb and watch their eyebrows rise in disbelief.

2. Ketchup Was Once Sold As Medicine

(Image Source: Pinterest/natureofhome)

Ketchup’s journey to your burger started in a pharmacist’s jar. In the early 1800s, ketchup was not what it is today. It was marketed as a medicinal cure for ailments like indigestion, jaundice, rheumatism, and diarrhea. Way before tomatoes became the star ingredinets, it was made from fermented fish or mushrooms in the ancient times. An American physician, Dr. John Cook Bennett, even created tomato pills from ketchup and sold them as health supplements. By the mid-19th century, medical claims faded, and ketchup evolved into a tangy condiment. Slowly, the condiment shifted from pharmacy shelves to kitchen tables, but the quirky story still remains.

3. Carrots Weren't Always Orange

(Image Source: Pinterest/karolaklementova88)

The orange carrot that we know today was selectively bred by Dutch farmers in the 17th century. This was done as a tribute to the House of Orange, the Dutch royal family. Before that, carrots came in a rainbow of colours, purple, yellow, white, and even black. These carrots even had different flavours that ranged from sweet to slightly bitter. The orange variety won the popularity overtime and became the global standard. These heirloom versions of carrots are however, making a comeback today and being served as healthier alternatives.

4. Apples Float Because They’re 25% Air

(Image Source: Pinterest/fineartamerica)

Have you ever noticed that apples bob when put in water. It's because they're about one-quarter air by volume. This air makes them buoyant, which is why the traditional party game "apple bobbing" works so well. Their airy structure also contributes to the crisp bite we love. So next time you bite into an apple, remember, you're munching on more air than you'd think. This property of apples is what actually makes them a refreshing fruit.

5. Honey Never Spoils

(Image Source: Pinterest/beefarmgal)

If stored in a sealed container, honey can last for thousands of years. Archaeologists have even discovered pots of honey in ancient Egyptian tombs that are still perfectly edible today. It has a unique chemical composition, consisting of low moisture content, high acidity, and natural peroxide, that creates an environment where bacteria and microorganisms simply can't survive. This not only makes honey a sweet treat but also one of the most reliable natural preservatives on Earth. So technically, it's possible that the jar of honey in your house, might outlive you.

6. Potatoes Were The First Vegetable Grown In Space

(Image Source: Pinterest/nasa)

In 1995, NASA and University of Wisconsin created a technology to grow potatoes on the Space Shuttle Columbia. The idea was to develop a sustainable food source for astronauts on long missions. The nutrient-rich and calorie-dense properties of potatoes made them the perfect choice. This space experiment not only proved that humans could grow food beyond Earth but also sparked research into other crops for extraterrestrial farming.

7. Cheese Is The Most Stolen Food In The World

(Image Source: Pinterest/culturecheese)

Globally, cheese tops the list of most shoplifted foods. According to a global retail theft report, about 4% of the world’s cheese supply is stolen each year. The reason behind this is that it's relatively small, easy to conceal, and high in demand. From luxury wheels of Parmesan to blocks of cheddar, cheese theft is so common that some supermarkets now tag high-value cheeses with security devices.