Beyond Cataracts: Uncovering The Hidden Causes Of Blindness In India

HomeLifestyleBeyond Cataracts: Uncovering The Hidden Causes Of Blindness In India

As cataract-related blindness declines in India, new vision health challenges emerge, from glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy to corneal and childhood blindness.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 04:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Dr. Mubashir Parkar)

For decades, cataract has been the leading cause of blindness in India. Thanks to widespread awareness and successful cataract surgery programs, millions have regained their sight. However, as cataract-related blindness declines, other hidden and often irreversible causes are coming to light, posing new challenges to the nation’s vision health.

Glaucoma: The Silent Thief Of Sight

One of the most concerning is glaucoma, a condition that gradually damages the optic nerve and often goes unnoticed until significant vision is lost. Known as the 'silent thief of sight,' glaucoma requires regular eye check-ups for early detection. Diabetic retinopathy is another growing threat, linked to the rapid increase in diabetes across India. High blood sugar damages the retina over time, leading to permanent blindness if untreated.

Corneal Blindness: A Persistent Challenge In Rural India

Corneal blindness remains a major problem, especially in rural areas. It often results from injuries, infections, or vitamin A deficiency, and is preventable with proper hygiene, nutrition, and timely medical care. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is becoming more common among older adults, causing central vision loss that affects daily activities. Meanwhile, childhood blindness, from conditions like congenital cataract, refractive errors, and retinopathy of prematurity, continues to impact the nation’s younger population.

A Holistic Approach To Eye Health 

To combat these hidden causes, India must adopt a comprehensive approach to eye health. This includes routine screening, community awareness programs, early diagnosis, and better integration of eye care into primary health services. 

Dr Mubashir Parkar is Cataract and LASIK Surgeon at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Vashi

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 04:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Preventable Blindness Cataract Blindness India Glaucoma Awareness Corneal Blindness Eye Health India Vision Loss Prevention
