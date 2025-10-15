Beyond Cataracts: Uncovering The Hidden Causes Of Blindness In India

(By Dr. Mubashir Parkar)

For decades, cataract has been the leading cause of blindness in India. Thanks to widespread awareness and successful cataract surgery programs, millions have regained their sight. However, as cataract-related blindness declines, other hidden and often irreversible causes are coming to light, posing new challenges to the nation’s vision health.

Glaucoma: The Silent Thief Of Sight

One of the most concerning is glaucoma, a condition that gradually damages the optic nerve and often goes unnoticed until significant vision is lost. Known as the 'silent thief of sight,' glaucoma requires regular eye check-ups for early detection. Diabetic retinopathy is another growing threat, linked to the rapid increase in diabetes across India. High blood sugar damages the retina over time, leading to permanent blindness if untreated.

Corneal Blindness: A Persistent Challenge In Rural India

Corneal blindness remains a major problem, especially in rural areas. It often results from injuries, infections, or vitamin A deficiency, and is preventable with proper hygiene, nutrition, and timely medical care. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is becoming more common among older adults, causing central vision loss that affects daily activities. Meanwhile, childhood blindness, from conditions like congenital cataract, refractive errors, and retinopathy of prematurity, continues to impact the nation’s younger population.

A Holistic Approach To Eye Health

To combat these hidden causes, India must adopt a comprehensive approach to eye health. This includes routine screening, community awareness programs, early diagnosis, and better integration of eye care into primary health services.

Dr Mubashir Parkar is Cataract and LASIK Surgeon at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Vashi

