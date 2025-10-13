Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleEat Smart, Stay Balanced: How Diet Shapes Your Hormonal Health

Eat Smart, Stay Balanced: How Diet Shapes Your Hormonal Health

Know how a balanced diet can improve hormonal health for both men and women. Discover the nutrients, foods, and habits that support hormone balance, boost energy, mood, and overall well-being.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Dr. Sheetal Jindal)

Hormones quietly control the body, shaping energy, mood, reproduction and sleep. Despite that, understanding of hormonal health remains surprisingly limited. Research finds that more than half of women, almost 58 percent, say they have only moderate or limited knowledge of how their hormones function. 

ALSO READ: Early Detection Matters: Understanding The Signs And Tests For Breast Cancer

Knowledge Gaps And Health Consequences

The lack of knowledge frequently leads to delayed diagnosis and treatment, especially for conditions like PCOS and endometriosis, where over half of women wait six months or longer for a diagnosis. In some cases, the wait extends beyond a year, affecting not just physical health but also mental well-being, confidence, and quality of life. Men also go through hormonal shifts that affect metabolism, energy, mood and reproductive health, so this is a key aspect of wellness for everyone.

The Role Of Nutrition In Hormonal Health

Eating a balanced diet is one of the most effective approaches to supporting hormonal health. The body relies on nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, magnesium, B vitamins and vitamin D to make and regulate hormones properly. 

Foods And Habits That Support Balance

Healthy fats found in avocados, nuts, seeds and fish supply the raw materials for hormones such as estrogen, progesterone and testosterone. Fiber from whole grains, fruits and vegetables helps clear excess hormones and supports gut health, which is closely tied to hormonal balance. Cutting back on refined sugars, processed foods and trans fats helps control insulin and cortisol, hormones that shape metabolism, the stress response and mood. Eating at regular times, staying well hydrated and including protein rich foods also contribute to steady energy levels and more consistent hormone function.

Awareness And Prevention: The Way Forward

Raising awareness of the link between diet and hormones is vital. Hormonal imbalances usually develop slowly and often remain unnoticed until symptoms become hard to ignore. With support from a nutrient rich diet and mindful eating habits the body can restore hormonal harmony naturally and strengthen overall well being and resilience for both men and women.

Dr Sheetal Jindal is MBBS, MD OBG, EPHM (IIM Kolkata) Senior consultant and medical director at Jindal Ivf Chandigarh

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Balanced Diet For Hormones Foods For Hormonal Balance Nutrition And Hormones Reduce Sugar For Hormones Hormone-friendly Diet Hormone Support Foods
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Sealed? RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress; Rahul Gandhi Meet Next
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Sealed? RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress; Rahul Gandhi Meet Next
World
Trump Gets Standing Ovation At Israel's Parliament, Knesset Backs Him For Next Year's Nobel Peace Prize: VIDEO
Trump Gets Standing Ovation At Israel's Parliament, Knesset Backs Him For Next Year's Nobel Peace Prize: VIDEO
News
PM Modi Meets Canadian FM Anita Anand: ‘Efforts To Impart New Momentum To Bilateral Partnership’
PM Modi Meets Canadian FM Anita Anand: ‘Efforts To Impart New Momentum To Bilateral Partnership’
India
Siddaramaiah's Son Sparks Row With ‘RSS Like Taliban’ Remark; BJP Hits Back
Siddaramaiah's Son Sparks Row With ‘RSS Like Taliban’ Remark; BJP Hits Back
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget