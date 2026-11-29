It's 11 pm, and you're halfway through a loan application on your phone. You've entered your PAN, finished a KYC step and allowed the app to read your location; then the EMI estimate gives you pause, and you close the app. The form disappears from your screen. Your details don't necessarily disappear with it.

What You Hand Over Before You Hit Submit

Most digital loan journeys collect information in stages: mobile number, PAN, address, employment and income details, and sometimes bank statements or a selfie for KYC. Many platforms save each step as you go, so a half-finished form can sit on the lender's or its partner's servers well before you submit anything.

Search "apply for loan online", and most results lead to journeys built this way, which is convenient if you return and less so if you don't. The moment you give consent matters more than the moment you press the final button. If you ticked a box allowing a credit check or data sharing on the second screen, that permission may already be in use.

Why Your Data Doesn't Vanish When You Close the App

Lenders keep application data for a few legitimate reasons: fraud checks, letting you resume where you left off, and record-keeping where law or regulation requires it. If you consented to it, some also use the data to send reminders, which is why an abandoned form is often followed by a call or SMS.

What matters is the legal basis for keeping your data and how long it is kept. Regulated lenders must publish a privacy and data retention policy on their website, covering how long data is held, how it is destroyed and how security breaches are handled. Few lenders publish a document titled "data storage policy", so look inside the privacy policy.

What the RBI's Digital Lending Rules Require

Banks and NBFCs lending through apps and websites are covered by the Reserve Bank of India (Digital Lending) Directions, 2025, issued in May 2025. They require data collection to be need-based and backed by your explicit consent. You can deny consent, revoke consent you've already given and ask for data collected through the lending app to be deleted.

The rules on device access matter most for app-only products. If you start an instant pocket loan application on your phone, the app shouldn't access your contact list, call logs or media files, beyond one-time access to the camera, microphone or location where KYC needs it and you agree. Borrower data must also be stored on servers in India.

Where Data Protection Law Fits In

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 adds a wider layer, but it is being phased in. Its rules were notified in November 2025. Consent manager provisions come into force on 13 November 2026, and core duties, including data principal rights such as access, correction, erasure and withdrawal of consent, apply from 13 May 2027.

Until then, the Information Technology (Reasonable Security Practices and Procedures and Sensitive Personal Data or Information) Rules, 2011 continue to apply alongside the RBI's sector rules. Once the Act's rights are fully in force, a lender will generally have to erase your data when the purpose is served or you withdraw consent, unless another law requires it to keep the record.

The Credit Report Question

Abandoning a form doesn't undo a credit enquiry that has already happened. If you consented to a credit check and the lender pulled your report before you quit, that enquiry can show on your credit report even though no loan was sanctioned.

A deletion request to the lender won't remove an enquiry already recorded with a credit bureau, because the bureau holds that record. One enquiry is usually a minor factor, but several across lenders in a short span can weigh on how the next lender reads your profile. Checking your own report with a credit bureau doesn't count as a lender enquiry.

How to Ask for Your Data to Be Deleted

A deletion request works best when it is specific and sent to the right party. This sequence keeps it simple:

Identify the regulated lender behind the app. Check the app against the RBI's public directory of digital lending apps deployed by lenders and their lending service providers, which names the regulated entity. Revoke the permissions you granted in the app and in your phone settings. This stops further collection but doesn't delete data already collected. Write to the lender's grievance redressal officer, naming the application, the date and the data you want deleted. Keep a copy of the request and any reply. If you get no reply within 30 days, or the reply doesn't resolve it, you can escalate through the RBI's Complaint Management System.

Expect some records to stay where law requires them. Ask the lender what it is retaining and why, so you know what deletion actually covered.

Before You Start the Next Application

Read the consent screens as carefully as the interest rate. A form that asks for more than it needs to assess a loan, or bundles data sharing with marketing permissions you can't untick, tells you something about the platform.

Start an application only when you're reasonably sure you want the loan, and read the lender's privacy policy before the first consent box. If you've already walked away from one, a short written deletion request to the regulated lender is the simplest way to get your data removed.

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