Choosing a soundbar for your television involves more than comparing prices and power ratings. The speaker configuration, audio formats, connectivity options and room size all influence the listening experience.

As televisions become slimmer, their built-in speakers may not always deliver the sound quality viewers expect, particularly while watching films, sports and streaming content. A soundbar can address this gap by improving dialogue clarity, adding bass and creating a wider soundstage.

LG offers soundbar options across different price and performance segments, including models designed for everyday viewing as well as more elaborate home entertainment setups. Here are some factors to consider before making a purchase.

Do You Need a Soundbar for Your TV?

Modern OLED, QNED and UHD televisions offer advanced picture quality, but their slim designs can limit the space available for built-in speakers.

For viewers who primarily watch news bulletins, regular television programmes and conversational content, the existing speakers may be sufficient. However, films, sports broadcasts and music can benefit from a dedicated audio system.

A soundbar becomes particularly useful when dialogue is difficult to understand, background music overpowers conversations or the television lacks sufficient bass. The decision ultimately depends on viewing habits and the kind of audio experience expected.

Understanding Soundbar Channels and Audio Formats

Channel configuration is one of the first specifications buyers should examine.

A 2.1-channel soundbar combines two main audio channels with a dedicated subwoofer. A 4.1 or 5.1 configuration introduces additional surround channels, while systems such as 5.1.1 add a height channel for compatible immersive audio.

Dolby Atmos and DTS are designed to create a more three-dimensional listening experience. They can reproduce audio effects that appear to move around or above the listener, depending on the content and speaker arrangement.

However, the television, soundbar and streaming source must support the relevant audio formats. Buyers should also check whether the system uses physical rear and upward-firing speakers or virtual processing to create surround effects.

Connectivity and Wireless Features: What Should You Check?

Connectivity plays an important role in setting up a soundbar. HDMI ARC or eARC allows compatible televisions to transmit audio through a single cable, while optical connections remain useful for older television models. Bluetooth is convenient for playing music from smartphones and other compatible devices.

Wireless connectivity is another feature worth considering, particularly for households that want to avoid running long speaker cables across the room.

LG offers selected soundbar models with wireless subwoofers and rear-speaker connectivity. This makes installation more flexible compared with conventional home-theatre arrangements that require extensive speaker wiring. However, wireless speakers may still require power connections, and certain rear-speaker configurations use cables between the speakers and their receiver.

LG's WOW Orchestra is another feature available on compatible television and soundbar combinations. It allows the television speakers and soundbar to work together, creating a coordinated audio output.

LG Soundbars Across Different Budgets

LG has options for buyers looking for a basic surround sound upgrade as well as those interested in a premium home entertainment system. Four models worth considering are:

LG S40TR: An option for everyday entertainment

The S40TR features a 4.1-channel configuration with a 400W output, a subwoofer and rear speakers. Its wireless receiver supports rear-speaker connectivity, reducing the need for a conventional wired receiver arrangement. It is suitable for households looking for surround sound without moving to a premium configuration.

LG S65TR: For a more comprehensive surround experience

The S65TR offers a 5.1-channel configuration with 600W output, a wireless subwoofer and rear speakers. It is designed for viewers who want a more developed surround sound setup for films, television and music.

LG S70TR: For Dolby Atmos entertainment

The S70TR features a 5.1.1-channel configuration with 500W rated output and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS. Its centre up-firing channel and rear speakers are designed to create a more immersive listening experience. It is worth considering for viewers who regularly watch compatible films and streaming content.

LG S95TR: A high-end home entertainment option

At the premium end, the S95TR offers a 9.1.5-channel configuration with 810W output, Dolby Atmos and DTS support. It includes triple up-firing speakers and wireless rear speakers, making it suitable for buyers seeking a more elaborate surround sound arrangement and high-end soundbar.

Specifications and availability should be checked on LG's official website before purchase.

Room Size, Placement and Power Output

The size and layout of the room can influence soundbar performance. Compact models may work well in bedrooms or smaller viewing areas, while larger living rooms may benefit from additional surround speakers and a separate subwoofer.

Most soundbars can be placed below the television on a TV unit or mounted on a wall. Buyers should check the product dimensions and mounting requirements before installation.

Power ratings also deserve attention. RMS power indicates continuous output under specified conditions, while peak power refers to short-duration output. Comparing RMS ratings, speaker configuration and subwoofer specifications offers a better basis for evaluating products than advertised wattage alone.

Final Considerations

The best soundbar for TV viewing depends on the available budget, room size and entertainment preferences. LG's range includes options for everyday television viewing, surround sound and premium Dolby Atmos experiences.

Features such as wireless subwoofer connectivity, rear-speaker support and compatibility with selected LG televisions can also influence the buying decision. Rather than choosing a model based only on its power rating, buyers should consider how it will fit into their existing entertainment setup.

Comparing these factors can help identify a soundbar that offers the right balance of audio performance, connectivity and convenience.

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