Kotak Neo: 5 Things Traders Should Consider Before Choosing A Trade API

A Trade Application Programming Interface (API) connects a trading application to a broker’s systems. It can allow a trader to pull market data, place orders and monitor a portfolio through software. For anyone building an automated strategy, this connection becomes an important part of the trading setup.

Choosing an API calls for more than a quick look at its feature list. Read on to learn more about the factors that you need to keep in check while choosing a trade API.

5 Key Checks Before Choosing a Trade API

Here are five things to check before you choose a Trade API:

Factor What to Look For Trading features Order types, order management and supported market segments Market data Live feeds, available information and delivery method Reliability Connection stability and handling of failed requests Security Authentication and protection of account credentials Limits and costs Request limits, brokerage and other applicable charges

1. Match the API to the Trading Strategy

Instead of choosing an API first and figuring out its use later, let the trading strategy determine what the API needs to provide.

A trader working with a simple automated setup may need live prices and order placement. A more involved system could require order modification and cancellation, portfolio information, margin checks and real-time updates on executed trades.

The market segments available through the API matter too. Someone trading both equities and Futures & Options (F&O), for instance, needs an API that supports the relevant segments.

It helps to write down the required functions before comparing providers. Writing down required functions beforehand keeps the selection objective.

2. Examine the Market Data

Before signing up for an API, it is worth finding out exactly what market data is available. A trader may need live prices, quotes, market depth or index information, depending on the strategy. For options trading, an NSE option chain can help traders review available call and put contracts, strike prices, expiry dates and other market details.

An API should provide the relevant options data if the strategy depends on it. Historical data may also be useful when developing and testing a strategy. The method of delivery matters as well. A live WebSocket feed works differently from an API that requires repeated requests for updated information.

Then there is the question of order updates. Once an order is sent, the trading application needs a reliable way to find out whether it was accepted, rejected, executed or cancelled.

3. Find Out What Happens When Something Goes Wrong

A trading application cannot assume that every request will succeed. Connections can drop, requests can time out, and authentication sessions can expire.

An API’s documentation should make it reasonably clear how errors are returned and how a disconnected session can be restored. Developers also need to know how an application can distinguish between an order that failed and one whose status is simply not yet known.

Testing is equally important. A strategy should be tried with different responses and connection conditions before it is allowed to handle real trades.

Kotak Neo provides documentation for its Trade API covering authentication, order placement, market data and other parts of the integration process. Its current API also provides a Python Software Development Kit (SDK) alongside REST APIs.

4. Look at Security and Authentication

An API connected to a trading account needs access to sensitive information and may have permission to place orders. Security, therefore, belongs near the top of the selection criteria.

Authentication methods differ between providers. These may include API keys, access tokens, Time-based One-Time Password (TOTP), Multi-Personal Identification Number (MPIN) and other safeguards.

The developer’s side of security matters just as much. Credentials should be stored securely and kept out of publicly accessible code. It is also useful to understand how long a token remains valid and what needs to happen when it expires.

The simpler an API makes authentication without weakening account protection, the easier the integration is likely to be to manage.

5. Check the Limits and Actual Cost

Request limits can become a practical issue once an automated strategy is running. An application that follows many instruments and requests frequent updates will have very different requirements from one that makes occasional calls.

Order limits and market-data limits may also be separate. Checking both is important before deciding whether an API can handle the expected workload.

Pricing needs a similar examination. The headline API fee does not necessarily represent the entire cost of trading through it. Brokerage, exchange charges, taxes and other statutory costs may still apply.

Kotak Neo currently states that there are no subscription charges for its Trade API. It also states that API orders carry ₹0 brokerage on its Trade Free plans, while standard exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Goods and Services Tax (GST) and other statutory charges continue to apply. Its current order-placement limit is up to 10 orders per second.

For a trader, the useful comparison is therefore the total cost and capacity under the expected pattern of use, rather than the API fee alone.

Conclusion

The best Trade API is not necessarily the one with the longest feature list. It needs to work with the strategy being built, provide the required market data and handle orders in a way the application can reliably track.

Security, authentication and request limits deserve attention before the first live order is placed. Cost matters too, but it should be considered alongside brokerage and other charges rather than viewed as a standalone API fee.

A careful comparison at the beginning can save considerable development work later and make it easier to build a trading setup around an API that is genuinely suitable for its intended use.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.