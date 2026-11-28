Does your current TV struggle to capture the action during a fast-paced cricket match, or does its small screen take away from the excitement of family movie nights? Upgrading your television today means much more than investing in a bigger screen. With 4K OTT content, HDR movies, and advanced console gaming becoming increasingly popular, modern smart TVs are designed to bring entertainment to life. QLED displays deliver richer colours, Mini LED backlighting enhances brightness and contrast, while OLED panels reveal finer details in dark movie scenes. Features such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, native 120 Hz refresh rates, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity make the upgrade even more worthwhile. Whether you are replacing an ageing 32-inch television with a 55-inch 4K smart TV or transforming your living room with an 85-inch Mini LED television, the right upgrade can change how you experience entertainment at home.

While a larger screen or more advanced display technology can come with a higher price tag, the upfront cost need not hold back your upgrade. A consumer durable loan can help you manage the purchase without compromising on the features you want. With the Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan, you can access financing of up to Rs. 12,00,000 and spread the purchase cost across Easy EMIs with repayment tenures of 3 to 60 months. You can also benefit from zero down payment on select models and check your eligibility online using your mobile number and OTP before visiting a partner store. This way, you can bring home a television that transforms your everyday entertainment while keeping your monthly expenses manageable.

Which TV screen size should you choose for your room?

A larger television does not necessarily guarantee a better viewing experience. Your room dimensions, seating distance, and preferred screen resolution play an important role in determining the ideal screen size. The following table can help you shortlist a television based on your available space and entertainment requirements.

Screen size Suggested viewing distance Ideal room type Recommended resolution 32 inch 4–6 feet Bedrooms and study rooms HD Ready or Full HD 43 inch 5–7 feet Compact living rooms Full HD or 4K 50 inch 6–8 feet Medium-sized living rooms 4K 55 inch 6–9 feet Family living rooms 4K 65 inch 8–10 feet Spacious living rooms 4K 75 inch 9–12 feet Large living rooms 4K 85 inch 10–14 feet Dedicated entertainment rooms 4K or 8K

Suggested viewing distances are indicative and may vary depending on screen resolution and personal preference.

If you live in a compact apartment in Mumbai, a 43-inch or 50-inch television may offer a comfortable viewing experience without occupying too much space. However, if you have a spacious living room and frequently watch movies or cricket matches with your family, a 65-inch or 75-inch television may be worth the upgrade.

Which TV display technology offers the best viewing experience?

When buying a TV on EMI, understanding the differences between display technologies can help you decide whether spending more on a premium television is worthwhile. Here is how popular display technologies compare across different entertainment requirements:

Display technology Key benefits Best suited for LED Affordable pricing and reliable picture quality Everyday television viewing QLED Quantum-dot technology for richer colours and enhanced brightness Sports, OTT streaming, and bright rooms Mini LED More precise backlight control and improved contrast HDR content, movies, and gaming OLED Self-illuminating pixels, deep blacks, and excellent contrast Home theatres and premium cinematic viewing QD-OLED Combines OLED technology with quantum dots for enhanced colour performance Premium gaming and cinematic entertainment

An LED or QLED television is a practical choice for most households. However, if you frequently watch HDR movies or play graphics-intensive console games, a Mini LED or OLED television can offer a more immersive viewing experience.

Which smart TV features are worth paying for?

Beyond screen size and display technology, several features can enhance picture quality, sound performance, and everyday convenience. Prioritise specifications that complement your viewing habits.

Screen resolution: HD Ready (1366 × 768 pixels) suits basic viewing, while 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160 pixels) delivers sharper details on compatible content. Select premium televisions also offer 8K resolution.

HD Ready (1366 × 768 pixels) suits basic viewing, while 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160 pixels) delivers sharper details on compatible content. Select premium televisions also offer 8K resolution. Refresh rate: A 60 Hz display is suitable for everyday entertainment, while a native 120 Hz or 144 Hz display offers smoother motion during compatible gaming and fast-moving content.

A 60 Hz display is suitable for everyday entertainment, while a native 120 Hz or 144 Hz display offers smoother motion during compatible gaming and fast-moving content. HDR technology: Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+ enhance brightness, contrast, and colour detail when viewing supported content.

Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+ enhance brightness, contrast, and colour detail when viewing supported content. Audio performance: Look for 20W to 60W speaker configurations with Dolby Audio or Dolby Atmos support, depending on your room size and sound requirements.

Look for 20W to 60W speaker configurations with Dolby Audio or Dolby Atmos support, depending on your room size and sound requirements. Smart operating system: Google TV, Tizen, Fire TV, and webOS provide access to supported OTT applications, voice controls, and personalised content recommendations.

Google TV, Tizen, Fire TV, and webOS provide access to supported OTT applications, voice controls, and personalised content recommendations. Gaming features: HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) can improve the gaming experience on compatible consoles and televisions.

HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) can improve the gaming experience on compatible consoles and televisions. Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and HDMI eARC allow you to connect soundbars, gaming consoles, and other entertainment devices.

Pro tip: If your living room receives plenty of natural light, prioritise screen brightness and reflection handling. For a dedicated home theatre, focus on contrast, black levels, and audio performance.

What are the latest smart TV prices in India?

Whether you want a compact smart TV for your bedroom, a 65-inch QLED television for family movie nights, or an 85-inch Mini LED model for a home theatre setup, there is plenty to explore. Compare the following televisions from leading brands by screen size, display technology, smart features, and price to find the right fit for your home.

Model Screen size Key feature Price Xiaomi A Series (2025) 32 inch HD LED, Google TV, Dolby Audio Rs. 13,999 Toshiba C350NP (2024) 43 inch 4K LED, Google TV Rs. 25,799 Samsung UE81A (2025) 50 inch 4K LED, Tizen OS Rs. 38,990 Toshiba C450 (2024) 55 inch 4K QLED, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Rs. 39,599 Xiaomi X Pro Series (2025) 55 inch 4K QLED, Google TV Rs. 56,999 TCL P Series (2026) 65 inch 4K QD-Mini LED, Google TV Rs. 72,990 Samsung M70H (2026) 65 inch 4K Mini LED, Tizen OS Rs. 87,190 Haier M80F (2025) 85 inch 4K Mini LED, Google TV Rs. 1,77,490 LG evo AI G5 (2025) 65 inch 4K OLED, Dolby Atmos, webOS Rs. 2,08,490

Disclaimer: The features, availability, and pricing of each model may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

Limited-time offers on electronics

Bajaj Finance is running a limited-time offer on select purchases:

Offer Details Cashback Flat Rs. 2,000 on all in-store purchases till Nov 30, 2026

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

How to buy TVs on EMI with the Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan?

The Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan lets you purchase TVs on EMI without paying the full cost upfront. You can apply online for a consumer durable loan, check your eligibility before visiting a partner store, and then choose from a wide range of TVs based on your entertainment needs, preferred features, and budget.

Choose your TV online: Compare products such as LED, QLED, OLED, Smart TVs, and Android TVs based on screen size, resolution, display technology, audio performance, smart features, and price. Check your eligibility: Visit the Easy EMI Loan page, enter your mobile number, complete OTP verification, and provide basic KYC details.

Check your available limit: Review the financing amount you are eligible for before heading to a partner store. Visit a partner store: Explore shortlisted TVs in person, compare features, assess picture and sound quality, and check product availability. Choose your EMI plan: Select a repayment tenure from 3 to 60 months, complete the required process, and purchase your preferred TV.

With the Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan, you can choose a repayment plan that suits your budget and bring home the latest TVs without paying the entire amount upfront.

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