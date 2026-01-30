Tathagat Awards Bridge North-South Divide Through Literature, Honoring Hindi Voices

Tathagat Literature Awards 2026: The prestigious Sahitya Akademi auditorium in the capital witnessed a remarkable confluence of Indian literature's cultural and linguistic unity on Saturday, January 24, 2026. It was the occasion of the Tathagat Sahitya Samman ceremony, where a successful attempt was made to bridge the distances between the North and South through the medium of literature. This year, the award was conferred upon Prof. A. Arvindakshan, a senior Hindi litterateur from Kerala, and Jamuna Beeni, a brilliant young poet from Arunachal Pradesh.

The ceremony began with a soulful Kathak performance based on the timeless composition 'Var de Veena Vadini' by the great poet Suryakant Tripathi 'Nirala'. Presiding over this grand event, Dr N. P. Singh, the patron of the Tathagat Trust and a former IAS officer, clarified the trust's vision.

He said, "The aim of the Tathagat Trust is not just to give awards, but to establish a continuous dialogue between language and culture between North and South India." He highlighted that this award is dedicated to the memory of the renowned litterateur Ramdarash Mishra, who was a lifelong advocate of human emotions.

Discussion on Literary Contributions

Eminent personalities from the Hindi world participated in the program. Scholars like Anamika, Ashok Vajpeyi, Om Nishchal, and Chandrakanta shed light on the works of the award-winning writers.

Prof. A. Arvindakshan: Discussing his work 'Dhadkanon Ke Bheetar Jakar', the speakers said that Arvindakshan not only adopted Hindi in the South Indian context but also gave it a new emotional depth.

Jamuna Beeni: Jamuna Beeni, who brought the fragrance of the soil of Arunachal, received special appreciation for her collection 'Jab Adivasi Gaata Hai'. According to scholars, her poems are a powerful voice of tribal consciousness, the struggle for water-forest-land, and the marginalised society.

A Bridge of Sensitivity and Humanity

In the concluding session of the ceremony, the speakers emphasised that in today's era, when society is dividing, such events work to strengthen dialogue and humanity in Indian literature. This award ceremony proved to be not just an honour for two writers, but also an important ideological ritual to connect the hills of the Northeast and the coasts of the South through Hindi.

The event was attended by a large number of literature lovers, researchers, and journalists from Delhi, who called this linguistic harmony a good sign for Indian integrity.