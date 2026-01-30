Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeInfotainmentTathagat Awards Bridge North-South Divide Through Literature, Honoring Hindi Voices

Tathagat Awards Bridge North-South Divide Through Literature, Honoring Hindi Voices

Tathagat Literature Awards held on Jan 24, 2026. Prof. A. Aravindakshan and poet Jamuna Beeni were honoured at the event.

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 03:36 PM (IST)

Tathagat Literature Awards 2026: The prestigious Sahitya Akademi auditorium in the capital witnessed a remarkable confluence of Indian literature's cultural and linguistic unity on Saturday, January 24, 2026. It was the occasion of the Tathagat Sahitya Samman ceremony, where a successful attempt was made to bridge the distances between the North and South through the medium of literature. This year, the award was conferred upon Prof. A. Arvindakshan, a senior Hindi litterateur from Kerala, and Jamuna Beeni, a brilliant young poet from Arunachal Pradesh.

The ceremony began with a soulful Kathak performance based on the timeless composition 'Var de Veena Vadini' by the great poet Suryakant Tripathi 'Nirala'. Presiding over this grand event, Dr N. P. Singh, the patron of the Tathagat Trust and a former IAS officer, clarified the trust's vision.

He said, "The aim of the Tathagat Trust is not just to give awards, but to establish a continuous dialogue between language and culture between North and South India." He highlighted that this award is dedicated to the memory of the renowned litterateur Ramdarash Mishra, who was a lifelong advocate of human emotions.

Discussion on Literary Contributions

Eminent personalities from the Hindi world participated in the program. Scholars like Anamika, Ashok Vajpeyi, Om Nishchal, and Chandrakanta shed light on the works of the award-winning writers.

Prof. A. Arvindakshan: Discussing his work 'Dhadkanon Ke Bheetar Jakar', the speakers said that Arvindakshan not only adopted Hindi in the South Indian context but also gave it a new emotional depth.

Jamuna Beeni: Jamuna Beeni, who brought the fragrance of the soil of Arunachal, received special appreciation for her collection 'Jab Adivasi Gaata Hai'. According to scholars, her poems are a powerful voice of tribal consciousness, the struggle for water-forest-land, and the marginalised society.

A Bridge of Sensitivity and Humanity

In the concluding session of the ceremony, the speakers emphasised that in today's era, when society is dividing, such events work to strengthen dialogue and humanity in Indian literature. This award ceremony proved to be not just an honour for two writers, but also an important ideological ritual to connect the hills of the Northeast and the coasts of the South through Hindi.

The event was attended by a large number of literature lovers, researchers, and journalists from Delhi, who called this linguistic harmony a good sign for Indian integrity.

Related Video

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again

Published at : 30 Jan 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI NEWS Tathagat Literature Awards

Top Headlines

Cities
Ajit Pawar Succession: NCP MLAs To Meet CM Fadnavis Backing Sunetra, Family To Hold Talks In 2 Days
Ajit Pawar Succession: NCP MLAs To Meet CM Fadnavis Backing Sunetra, Family To Hold Talks In 2 Days
Cities
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
Cities
NCP Reunification Was Cleared Days Before Ajit Pawar’s Death; Announcement Planned For Feb 8
Before His Death, Ajit Pawar Finalised NCP Reunification Plan With Sharad Pawar
World
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation

Videos

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again
Breaking News: Suicide or Conspiracy? Multiple Questions Around Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Breaking News: Avimukteshwar Anand Urges Yogi Adityanath to Ban Cow Meat Exports from UP
Breaking News: Swami Anand Criticizes Magh Mela Administration, Accuses Police of Suppression
Breaking News: Massive Anti-Terror Operation Underway in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget