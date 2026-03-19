Smart Farming Gets A Boost In Punjab Under The Bhagwant Singh Mann-Led Government

Punjab has played a historic role in making India self-reliant in foodgrain production. Today, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the state is once again leading the way in agricultural innovation; this time through smart farming, advanced technology, and global cooperation.

With a clear focus on making agriculture more viable, profitable, and sustainable, the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab Government is working on multiple levels to ensure that small and marginal farmers can continue farming with dignity, stability, and better incomes.

Global Expertise Meets Punjab’s Fields

To strengthen Punjab’s agricultural ecosystem, the state government is not only adopting best practices from renowned Indian agricultural scientists but is also actively engaging with global experts to bring cutting-edge innovation to the fields.

In a significant step in this direction, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann recently held extensive discussions with a South Korean delegation in Chandigarh. The talks focused on multiple dimensions of agricultural advancement, with special emphasis on smart farming techniques, advanced agricultural machinery, and biotechnology.

The meeting also addressed the growing challenges of declining agricultural landholding sizes and the reduced economic viability of traditional farming. South Korea’s technological expertise, developed under conditions of limited land, was highlighted as a practical, scalable solution to Punjab’s evolving agricultural needs.

Driving Investment and Agri-Entrepreneurship

The Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab Government is committed to linking agriculture with entrepreneurship, turning farming into a profitable enterprise while simultaneously generating employment opportunities in rural areas.

Speaking at the meeting, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann stated that the objective was to strengthen cooperation between Punjab and South Korea in areas such as smart farming, agricultural machinery, and biotechnology, thereby making agriculture a sustainable and profitable sector for the future.

He further underlined Punjab’s keen interest in attracting South Korean investment in the small agricultural machinery sector, noting South Korea’s extensive experience and innovation in this field.

Technology as the Growth Engine for Punjab’s Agriculture

South Korea’s rapid progress in vertical farming, farm automation, and efficient mechanisation, driven by limited land resources, offers valuable lessons for Punjab. The state is exploring collaboration in areas such as:

Automated and smart agricultural machinery

Smart farming tools and precision equipment

Biotechnology and seed technology

Smart combine harvesters and transplanters

Agricultural automation and allied support services

By integrating advanced technology with Punjab’s strong agricultural base, the Mann Government aims to enhance productivity, reduce input costs, and improve farm incomes.

A Future-Ready Vision for Farmers

Under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s leadership, Punjab has already implemented several farmer-friendly and welfare-oriented policies. The current focus on modernising agriculture is a natural progression of this vision, one that balances tradition with innovation.

Through continuous planning, international collaboration, and technology-driven reforms, the Mann Government is working to ensure that Punjab’s farmers remain competitive, resilient, and prosperous in a rapidly changing agricultural landscape.

Punjab is not just embracing smart farming; it is building a future where agriculture is sustainable, aspirational, and economically rewarding.

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