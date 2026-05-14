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HomeInfotainmentMother’s Day Campaign Spotlights The Untold Stories Of Animals In India’s Dairy Industry

Mother’s Day Campaign Spotlights The Untold Stories Of Animals In India’s Dairy Industry

Animal rights groups marked Mother’s Day with nationwide demonstrations highlighting the separation of animal mothers and their young in India’s dairy and meat industries.

By : Infotainment Desk | Updated at : 14 May 2026 10:16 PM (IST)

A nationwide animal rights campaign is using Mother’s Day to draw attention to what organisers describe as the overlooked suffering of animals in India’s dairy and meat industries.

Led by Animal Save India and World Vegan Vision, the campaign titled “Mothers are Mothers” is being held across cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, Jabalpur, Hyderabad, Thane, Patna and several other cities. Through street theatre performances and public demonstrations, activists aim to encourage people to reconsider how motherhood is understood beyond the human experience.

Street Performances Depict the Separation of Mothers and Young

The campaign centres on live performances that recreate the separation of animal mothers from their offspring, a practice activists say is common in dairy and meat production.

Participants portray the experiences of cows, goats, pigs and chickens, while carrying placards with messages such as “Every Baby Deserves Their Mother” and “A Mother’s Tears Look The Same In Every Species.”

Organisers say the demonstrations are intended to highlight the emotional bond between mothers and their young, regardless of species.

Viral Video Fuels Public Discussion on Dairy Ethics

The campaign follows widespread online discussion sparked by a video featuring Amitabh Bachchan, in which he reflects on the idea that a cow produces milk for her calf rather than for human consumption.

The video generated significant engagement on social media and prompted conversations around dairy practices, ethics and compassion.

Activists say the public response suggests a growing willingness to discuss how food choices affect animals.

Mother’s Day Campaign Spotlights The Untold Stories Of Animals In India’s Dairy Industry

Campaign Calls for Broader Interpretation of Ahimsa

Speaking about the initiative, Aprajita Ashish, Director of Animal Climate and Health Save Foundation and World Vegan Vision, said, “We are seeing a massive cultural shift in how India views its plate. The billion-plus views on Mr. Bachchan’s video prove that people are ready for this conversation. Our demonstrations in cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi are simply giving a voice to the millions of ‘hidden mothers’ in the dairy and meat industries who suffer in silence every day. We are raising children in a world where breaking animal families has been normalised as ‘food’ and ‘tradition.’ This is a reminder that animals are not products; they are mothers, babies, and families who feel fear, loss, and love just like we do.”

The campaign encourages people to consider vegan living as an extension of Ahimsa, the principle of non-violence.

Demonstrations to Continue Throughout the Week

Organisers said students, volunteers and citizens are participating in events across several major cities during Mother’s Day week.

Animal Climate and Health Save Foundation (Animal Save India) is a registered Section 8 non-profit building a social justice movement across India. They work to reverse climate change, reforest the Earth, abolish animal exploitation, and promote plant-based living.

Founded in 1992 by Mr H. K. Shah and Mrs. Malti Shah, World Vegan Vision is a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting a vegan lifestyle, inspiring the 94-year-old vegan visionary and advocate.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)

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Published at : 14 May 2026 10:16 PM (IST)
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